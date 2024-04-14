Foghorn Therapeutics’ (FHTX) Outperform Rating Reaffirmed at Wedbush

Wedbush reissued their outperform rating on shares of Foghorn Therapeutics (NASDAQ:FHTX – Free Report) in a research note published on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a $13.00 price objective on the stock.

Foghorn Therapeutics Trading Down 7.3 %

NASDAQ FHTX opened at $7.42 on Wednesday. Foghorn Therapeutics has a 12 month low of $2.70 and a 12 month high of $9.97. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $6.45 and a 200 day simple moving average of $5.15. The company has a market capitalization of $315.87 million, a PE ratio of -3.17 and a beta of 3.13.

Foghorn Therapeutics (NASDAQ:FHTX – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 7th. The company reported ($0.57) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.79) by $0.22. The business had revenue of $5.77 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.91 million. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Foghorn Therapeutics will post -2.05 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Raymond James & Associates raised its position in shares of Foghorn Therapeutics by 45.0% during the fourth quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 2,068,387 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,341,000 after purchasing an additional 642,161 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Foghorn Therapeutics by 17.1% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,455,439 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,246,000 after buying an additional 212,919 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Foghorn Therapeutics by 0.6% during the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,025,113 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,612,000 after buying an additional 6,434 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. grew its holdings in shares of Foghorn Therapeutics by 89.6% during the fourth quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 540,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,483,000 after buying an additional 255,145 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp grew its holdings in shares of Foghorn Therapeutics by 7.3% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 439,267 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,092,000 after buying an additional 29,754 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 61.55% of the company’s stock.

Foghorn Therapeutics Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in the discovery and development of medicines targeting genetically determined dependencies within the chromatin regulatory system in the United States. The company uses its proprietary Gene Traffic Control platform to identify, validate, and potentially drug targets within the system.

