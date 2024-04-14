Foghorn Therapeutics’ (FHTX) Outperform Rating Reaffirmed at Wedbush

Wedbush reissued their outperform rating on shares of Foghorn Therapeutics (NASDAQ:FHTX – Free Report) in a research note published on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a $13.00 price objective on the stock.
Foghorn Therapeutics Trading Down 7.3 %
NASDAQ FHTX opened at $7.42 on Wednesday. Foghorn Therapeutics has a 12 month low of $2.70 and a 12 month high of $9.97. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $6.45 and a 200 day simple moving average of $5.15. The company has a market capitalization of $315.87 million, a PE ratio of -3.17 and a beta of 3.13.
Foghorn Therapeutics (NASDAQ:FHTX – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 7th. The company reported ($0.57) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.79) by $0.22. The business had revenue of $5.77 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.91 million. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Foghorn Therapeutics will post -2.05 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
Foghorn Therapeutics Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in the discovery and development of medicines targeting genetically determined dependencies within the chromatin regulatory system in the United States. The company uses its proprietary Gene Traffic Control platform to identify, validate, and potentially drug targets within the system.
