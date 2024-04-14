FMC (NYSE:FMC) Rating Increased to Hold at StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of FMC (NYSE:FMC – Free Report) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report issued on Wednesday morning.

Several other analysts also recently weighed in on FMC. Wolfe Research assumed coverage on shares of FMC in a research report on Friday, March 1st. They set a peer perform rating on the stock. Bank of America cut shares of FMC from a neutral rating to an underperform rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $60.00 to $57.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 16th. Mizuho decreased their price objective on shares of FMC from $59.00 to $55.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, February 6th. UBS Group upgraded shares of FMC from a neutral rating to a buy rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $61.00 to $84.00 in a research note on Wednesday, March 20th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price objective on shares of FMC from $61.00 to $59.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 8th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, FMC has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $71.75.

NYSE:FMC opened at $56.75 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $7.08 billion, a PE ratio of 5.39, a P/E/G ratio of 1.98 and a beta of 0.87. FMC has a twelve month low of $49.49 and a twelve month high of $125.20. The company has a current ratio of 1.52, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68. The company’s 50 day moving average is $58.61 and its two-hundred day moving average is $58.54.

FMC (NYSE:FMC – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 6th. The basic materials company reported $1.07 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.08 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $1.15 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.25 billion. FMC had a return on equity of 12.98% and a net margin of 29.45%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $2.37 EPS. Analysts anticipate that FMC will post 3.88 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 18th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 28th will be given a dividend of $0.58 per share. This represents a $2.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.09%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 27th. FMC’s dividend payout ratio is presently 22.03%.

In related news, CFO Andrew D. Sandifer acquired 2,150 shares of FMC stock in a transaction on Monday, March 4th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $59.22 per share, for a total transaction of $127,323.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 50,088 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,966,211.36. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 0.85% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Riverview Trust Co acquired a new position in FMC during the first quarter worth $27,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC grew its holdings in shares of FMC by 68.9% during the fourth quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 228 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 93 shares in the last quarter. CVA Family Office LLC purchased a new stake in shares of FMC during the fourth quarter worth $31,000. Financial Connections Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of FMC during the fourth quarter worth $31,000. Finally, Quintet Private Bank Europe S.A. purchased a new stake in shares of FMC during the third quarter worth $33,000. 91.86% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

FMC Corporation, an agricultural sciences company, provides crop protection, plant health, and professional pest and turf management products. It develops, markets, and sells crop protection chemicals that includes insecticides, herbicides, and fungicides; and biologicals, crop nutrition, and seed treatment products, which are used in agriculture to enhance crop yield and quality by controlling a range of insects, weeds, and diseases, as well as in non-agricultural markets for pest control.

