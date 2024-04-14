First Trust SMID Cap Rising Dividend Archievers ETF (NASDAQ:SDVY) Shares Bought by Root Financial Partners LLC

Root Financial Partners LLC grew its holdings in shares of First Trust SMID Cap Rising Dividend Archievers ETF (NASDAQ:SDVY – Free Report) by 6.4% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 44,919 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,699 shares during the quarter. First Trust SMID Cap Rising Dividend Archievers ETF makes up about 0.6% of Root Financial Partners LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 22nd biggest holding. Root Financial Partners LLC owned approximately 0.05% of First Trust SMID Cap Rising Dividend Archievers ETF worth $1,472,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SDVY. HighTower Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of First Trust SMID Cap Rising Dividend Archievers ETF during the 1st quarter valued at about $329,000. Blair William & Co. IL boosted its position in shares of First Trust SMID Cap Rising Dividend Archievers ETF by 276.7% during the 1st quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 1,940 shares of the company’s stock valued at $54,000 after acquiring an additional 1,425 shares during the last quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of First Trust SMID Cap Rising Dividend Archievers ETF by 1,789.8% during the 1st quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 341,480 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,517,000 after acquiring an additional 323,410 shares during the last quarter. Equitable Holdings Inc. boosted its position in shares of First Trust SMID Cap Rising Dividend Archievers ETF by 44.9% during the 1st quarter. Equitable Holdings Inc. now owns 25,006 shares of the company’s stock valued at $697,000 after acquiring an additional 7,746 shares during the last quarter. Finally, International Assets Investment Management LLC boosted its position in shares of First Trust SMID Cap Rising Dividend Archievers ETF by 5.1% during the 1st quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 24,080 shares of the company’s stock valued at $680,000 after acquiring an additional 1,166 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of SDVY stock traded down $0.44 on Friday, hitting $33.10. 612,902 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,132,623. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $33.23 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $31.11. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.90 billion, a PE ratio of 7.92 and a beta of 1.18. First Trust SMID Cap Rising Dividend Archievers ETF has a twelve month low of $24.70 and a twelve month high of $34.96.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 28th. Investors of record on Friday, March 22nd were issued a $0.1032 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 21st. This represents a $0.41 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.25%.

The First Trust SMID Cap Rising Dividend Achievers ETF (SDVY) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in extended market equity. The fund tracks an equal-weighted index of small- and mid-cap US companies with historically increasing dividends and that meet various fundamental criteria. SDVY was launched on Nov 1, 2017 and is managed by First Trust.

