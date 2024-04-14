First Trust S-Network Future Vehicles & Technology ETF (NASDAQ:CARZ) Stock Price Passes Below 50 Day Moving Average of $57.57

First Trust S-Network Future Vehicles & Technology ETF (NASDAQ:CARZ – Get Free Report) shares crossed below its 50-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of $57.57 and traded as low as $56.99. First Trust S-Network Future Vehicles & Technology ETF shares last traded at $56.99, with a volume of 971 shares.
The company’s 50-day moving average price is $57.57 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $54.41. The company has a market capitalization of $37.04 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.62 and a beta of 1.27.
The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 28th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 22nd were given a dividend of $0.066 per share. This represents a $0.26 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.46%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 21st.
The First Trust S-Network Future Vehicles & Technology ETF (CARZ) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in stocks based on a particular theme. The fund tracks an index that provides exposure to electric and autonomous vehicles and the technology essential for the supply and production of these vehicles.
