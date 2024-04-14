First Trust S-Network Future Vehicles & Technology ETF (NASDAQ:CARZ) Stock Price Passes Below 50 Day Moving Average of $57.57

First Trust S-Network Future Vehicles & Technology ETF (NASDAQ:CARZ – Get Free Report) shares crossed below its 50-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of $57.57 and traded as low as $56.99. First Trust S-Network Future Vehicles & Technology ETF shares last traded at $56.99, with a volume of 971 shares.

First Trust S-Network Future Vehicles & Technology ETF Price Performance

The company’s 50-day moving average price is $57.57 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $54.41. The company has a market capitalization of $37.04 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.62 and a beta of 1.27.

Get First Trust S-Network Future Vehicles & Technology ETF alerts:

First Trust S-Network Future Vehicles & Technology ETF Cuts Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 28th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 22nd were given a dividend of $0.066 per share. This represents a $0.26 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.46%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 21st.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On First Trust S-Network Future Vehicles & Technology ETF

About First Trust S-Network Future Vehicles & Technology ETF

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Pacific Center for Financial Services acquired a new stake in shares of First Trust S-Network Future Vehicles & Technology ETF during the first quarter worth $26,000. Coppell Advisory Solutions LLC acquired a new stake in First Trust S-Network Future Vehicles & Technology ETF in the second quarter worth $31,000. UBS Group AG grew its holdings in First Trust S-Network Future Vehicles & Technology ETF by 231.4% in the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 1,541 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $79,000 after purchasing an additional 1,076 shares during the period. Global Retirement Partners LLC acquired a new stake in First Trust S-Network Future Vehicles & Technology ETF in the fourth quarter worth $153,000. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC acquired a new stake in First Trust S-Network Future Vehicles & Technology ETF in the third quarter worth $204,000.

(Get Free Report)

The First Trust S-Network Future Vehicles & Technology ETF (CARZ) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in stocks based on a particular theme. The fund tracks an index that provides exposure to electric and autonomous vehicles and the technology essential for the supply and production of these vehicles.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for First Trust S-Network Future Vehicles & Technology ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Trust S-Network Future Vehicles & Technology ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.