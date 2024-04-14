First Trust NASDAQ Rising Dividend Achievers (NASDAQ:RDVY) Shares Acquired by DHJJ Financial Advisors Ltd.

DHJJ Financial Advisors Ltd. grew its stake in First Trust NASDAQ Rising Dividend Achievers (NASDAQ:RDVY – Free Report) by 67.9% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 9,540 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,857 shares during the quarter. DHJJ Financial Advisors Ltd.’s holdings in First Trust NASDAQ Rising Dividend Achievers were worth $493,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. LPL Financial LLC grew its holdings in First Trust NASDAQ Rising Dividend Achievers by 4.5% in the 3rd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 16,132,424 shares of the company’s stock worth $741,285,000 after buying an additional 689,605 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its position in shares of First Trust NASDAQ Rising Dividend Achievers by 8.1% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 12,995,589 shares of the company’s stock worth $597,147,000 after buying an additional 969,819 shares in the last quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of First Trust NASDAQ Rising Dividend Achievers by 5,519.6% in the 4th quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 6,615,517 shares of the company’s stock worth $341,824,000 after acquiring an additional 6,497,795 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in First Trust NASDAQ Rising Dividend Achievers by 10.6% during the fourth quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 5,803,282 shares of the company’s stock worth $299,856,000 after purchasing an additional 557,879 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ameriprise Financial Inc. boosted its stake in First Trust NASDAQ Rising Dividend Achievers by 4.8% during the 3rd quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 4,070,451 shares of the company’s stock valued at $187,008,000 after purchasing an additional 187,162 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of RDVY stock traded down $0.67 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $53.94. 463,521 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 801,607. The firm has a market cap of $10.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.85 and a beta of 0.99. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $53.65 and its 200-day simple moving average is $50.18. First Trust NASDAQ Rising Dividend Achievers has a twelve month low of $42.42 and a twelve month high of $56.28.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 28th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 22nd were given a $0.2238 dividend. This represents a $0.90 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.66%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 21st.

The First Trust Rising Dividend Achievers ETF (RDVY) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the NASDAQ US Rising Dividend Achievers index. The fund tracks an index of 50 large-cap stocks with rising, high-quality dividends. RDVY was launched on Jan 6, 2014 and is managed by First Trust.

