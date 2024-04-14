First Trust Nasdaq Cybersecurity ETF (NASDAQ:CIBR) Shares Acquired by Koshinski Asset Management Inc.

Koshinski Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of First Trust Nasdaq Cybersecurity ETF (NASDAQ:CIBR – Free Report) by 36.0% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 12,282 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,254 shares during the period. Koshinski Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in First Trust Nasdaq Cybersecurity ETF were worth $661,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in CIBR. BKM Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of First Trust Nasdaq Cybersecurity ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $38,000. WealthCare Investment Partners LLC boosted its holdings in First Trust Nasdaq Cybersecurity ETF by 2.9% in the fourth quarter. WealthCare Investment Partners LLC now owns 52,860 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,773,000 after purchasing an additional 1,469 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in First Trust Nasdaq Cybersecurity ETF by 18.9% in the third quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 472,864 shares of the company’s stock valued at $21,482,000 after purchasing an additional 75,162 shares during the last quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC boosted its holdings in First Trust Nasdaq Cybersecurity ETF by 10.8% in the third quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 3,988 shares of the company’s stock valued at $179,000 after purchasing an additional 388 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sfmg LLC boosted its holdings in First Trust Nasdaq Cybersecurity ETF by 1.5% in the third quarter. Sfmg LLC now owns 55,968 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,543,000 after purchasing an additional 843 shares during the last quarter.

Get First Trust Nasdaq Cybersecurity ETF alerts:

First Trust Nasdaq Cybersecurity ETF Stock Performance

NASDAQ:CIBR opened at $54.85 on Friday. First Trust Nasdaq Cybersecurity ETF has a one year low of $38.41 and a one year high of $59.33. The firm has a market cap of $6.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.41 and a beta of 1.00. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $56.74 and its two-hundred day moving average is $52.39.

First Trust Nasdaq Cybersecurity ETF Announces Dividend

First Trust Nasdaq Cybersecurity ETF Profile

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 28th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 22nd were issued a $0.0237 dividend. This represents a $0.09 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.17%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 21st.

(Free Report)

The First Trust NASDAQ Cybersecurity ETF (CIBR) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Nasdaq CTA Cybersecurity index. The fund tracks a liquidity-weighted index that targets companies engaged in the cybersecurity industry. CIBR was launched on Jul 7, 2015 and is managed by First Trust.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CIBR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for First Trust Nasdaq Cybersecurity ETF (NASDAQ:CIBR – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for First Trust Nasdaq Cybersecurity ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Trust Nasdaq Cybersecurity ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.