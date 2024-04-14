First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF (NASDAQ:FTSM) Short Interest Up 51.4% in March

First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF (NASDAQ:FTSM – Get Free Report) saw a large growth in short interest during the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 101,900 shares, a growth of 51.4% from the March 15th total of 67,300 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 944,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.1 days.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in FTSM. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC bought a new stake in First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at about $28,000. Sachetta LLC bought a new stake in First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $30,000. Key Financial Inc bought a new stake in First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at about $43,000. FMR LLC raised its stake in First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF by 71,500.0% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 716 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,000 after acquiring an additional 715 shares during the period. Finally, Parkside Financial Bank & Trust bought a new stake in First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at about $48,000.

First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:FTSM traded up $0.03 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $59.69. The company had a trading volume of 1,815,734 shares, compared to its average volume of 972,815. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $59.73 and its 200 day moving average price is $59.68. First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF has a 52-week low of $59.40 and a 52-week high of $59.94.

First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF Cuts Dividend

First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF Company Profile

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, April 3rd. Investors of record on Monday, April 1st were issued a $0.249 dividend. This represents a $2.99 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.01%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 28th.

The First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF (FTSM) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Bloomberg U.S. Short Treasury Bond index. The fund is actively-managed to invest in a variety of fixed income securities with a target maturity of less than three years. FTSM was launched on Aug 5, 2014 and is managed by First Trust.

