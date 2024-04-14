First Solar (NASDAQ:FSLR) PT Raised to $194.00

First Solar (NASDAQ:FSLR – Free Report) had its price objective raised by Bank of America from $187.00 to $194.00 in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday morning, Benzinga reports. They currently have a buy rating on the solar cell manufacturer’s stock.

Other equities analysts have also issued reports about the stock. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on shares of First Solar in a research report on Friday, December 15th. They issued a buy rating and a $211.00 price objective on the stock. Susquehanna reissued a positive rating and set a $258.00 price target on shares of First Solar in a report on Friday, April 5th. Wells Fargo & Company downgraded shares of First Solar from an overweight rating to an equal weight rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $215.00 to $187.00 in a research report on Monday, January 8th. Oppenheimer boosted their target price on First Solar from $268.00 to $269.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 28th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada restated an outperform rating and issued a $195.00 price target on shares of First Solar in a research note on Wednesday, February 28th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $227.96.

Shares of First Solar stock opened at $182.48 on Wednesday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $158.23 and its two-hundred day moving average is $155.60. First Solar has a 1 year low of $129.21 and a 1 year high of $232.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a quick ratio of 2.92 and a current ratio of 3.55. The company has a market capitalization of $19.53 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.58, a PEG ratio of 0.32 and a beta of 1.41.

First Solar (NASDAQ:FSLR – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 27th. The solar cell manufacturer reported $3.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.19 by $0.06. First Solar had a return on equity of 13.80% and a net margin of 25.03%. The firm had revenue of $1.16 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.31 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.07) EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.5% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts forecast that First Solar will post 13.53 earnings per share for the current year.

In other First Solar news, CTO Markus Gloeckler sold 1,937 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $175.00, for a total transaction of $338,975.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief technology officer now owns 12,536 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,193,800. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other First Solar news, CTO Markus Gloeckler sold 1,937 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $175.00, for a total transaction of $338,975.00. Following the sale, the chief technology officer now directly owns 12,536 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,193,800. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Georges Antoun sold 2,400 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $176.00, for a total transaction of $422,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 37,412 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,584,512. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 26,620 shares of company stock valued at $4,269,540. 0.58% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. boosted its stake in First Solar by 504.1% in the 4th quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 399,650 shares of the solar cell manufacturer’s stock worth $68,852,000 after buying an additional 333,496 shares during the last quarter. Sora Investors LLC boosted its position in shares of First Solar by 63.6% in the third quarter. Sora Investors LLC now owns 90,000 shares of the solar cell manufacturer’s stock worth $14,543,000 after acquiring an additional 35,000 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of First Solar by 2.4% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 12,040,031 shares of the solar cell manufacturer’s stock worth $1,945,549,000 after acquiring an additional 279,424 shares during the last quarter. Aviva PLC grew its holdings in First Solar by 27.8% in the third quarter. Aviva PLC now owns 50,354 shares of the solar cell manufacturer’s stock valued at $8,137,000 after purchasing an additional 10,940 shares during the period. Finally, Trust Co. of Vermont increased its position in First Solar by 21.0% during the third quarter. Trust Co. of Vermont now owns 7,356 shares of the solar cell manufacturer’s stock worth $1,189,000 after purchasing an additional 1,277 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.08% of the company’s stock.

First Solar, Inc, a solar technology company, provides photovoltaic (PV) solar energy solutions in the United States, France, Japan, Chile, and internationally. The company manufactures and sells PV solar modules with a thin film semiconductor technology that provides a lower-carbon alternative to conventional crystalline silicon PV solar modules.

