First Solar, Inc. (NASDAQ:FSLR) Shares Purchased by Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd.

Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. lifted its stake in First Solar, Inc. (NASDAQ:FSLR – Free Report) by 17.4% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 20,166 shares of the solar cell manufacturer’s stock after buying an additional 2,995 shares during the period. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd.’s holdings in First Solar were worth $3,490,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. First Pacific Financial bought a new position in First Solar in the third quarter worth $27,000. Estabrook Capital Management bought a new stake in First Solar in the third quarter valued at about $29,000. Baystate Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in First Solar in the fourth quarter worth about $29,000. Headinvest LLC acquired a new stake in First Solar during the third quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Finally, Harbor Investment Advisory LLC acquired a new position in shares of First Solar in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $32,000. 92.08% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ FSLR traded down $1.96 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $182.48. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,912,586 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,805,957. The stock has a market cap of $19.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.58, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.31 and a beta of 1.41. First Solar, Inc. has a one year low of $129.21 and a one year high of $232.00. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $158.23 and its 200-day simple moving average is $155.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a current ratio of 3.55 and a quick ratio of 2.92.

First Solar ( NASDAQ:FSLR Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 27th. The solar cell manufacturer reported $3.25 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.19 by $0.06. First Solar had a net margin of 25.03% and a return on equity of 13.80%. The business had revenue of $1.16 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.31 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned ($0.07) earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that First Solar, Inc. will post 13.53 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, insider Georges Antoun sold 16,667 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $155.55, for a total value of $2,592,551.85. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 42,041 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,539,477.55. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, Director R Craig Kennedy sold 1,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $157.76, for a total value of $236,640.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 15,641 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,467,524.16. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Georges Antoun sold 16,667 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $155.55, for a total transaction of $2,592,551.85. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 42,041 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,539,477.55. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 26,620 shares of company stock worth $4,269,540 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 0.58% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on FSLR. Janney Montgomery Scott began coverage on First Solar in a research report on Friday. They issued a “buy” rating and a $236.00 price target on the stock. Oppenheimer increased their target price on shares of First Solar from $268.00 to $269.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 28th. Susquehanna restated a “positive” rating and issued a $258.00 price target on shares of First Solar in a research report on Friday, April 5th. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $195.00 price objective on shares of First Solar in a research note on Wednesday, February 28th. Finally, Mizuho lifted their target price on shares of First Solar from $188.00 to $196.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 3rd. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $227.96.

First Solar, Inc, a solar technology company, provides photovoltaic (PV) solar energy solutions in the United States, France, Japan, Chile, and internationally. The company manufactures and sells PV solar modules with a thin film semiconductor technology that provides a lower-carbon alternative to conventional crystalline silicon PV solar modules.

