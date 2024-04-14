First Merchants Co. (NASDAQ:FRME) Stake Raised by Phocas Financial Corp.

Phocas Financial Corp. grew its holdings in shares of First Merchants Co. (NASDAQ:FRME – Free Report) by 1.9% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 266,711 shares of the bank’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,845 shares during the period. First Merchants comprises approximately 1.3% of Phocas Financial Corp.’s portfolio, making the stock its 12th biggest holding. Phocas Financial Corp.’s holdings in First Merchants were worth $9,890,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in FRME. International Assets Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in First Merchants during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Strategic Investment Solutions Inc. IL bought a new position in shares of First Merchants in the first quarter valued at $35,000. State of Wyoming lifted its position in shares of First Merchants by 35.0% during the 2nd quarter. State of Wyoming now owns 1,454 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $41,000 after acquiring an additional 377 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new stake in shares of First Merchants during the 1st quarter worth $50,000. Finally, Indiana Trust & Investment Management CO bought a new stake in shares of First Merchants during the 3rd quarter worth $51,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 73.92% of the company’s stock.

First Merchants Trading Down 0.4 %

NASDAQ FRME traded down $0.13 on Friday, hitting $33.10. 211,164 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 234,190. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $33.79 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $32.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a current ratio of 0.86 and a quick ratio of 0.86. First Merchants Co. has a 52-week low of $24.52 and a 52-week high of $38.16. The company has a market capitalization of $1.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.85 and a beta of 1.08.

First Merchants Dividend Announcement

First Merchants ( NASDAQ:FRME Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 25th. The bank reported $0.87 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.87. The business had revenue of $156.51 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $158.50 million. First Merchants had a return on equity of 10.97% and a net margin of 22.39%. Research analysts predict that First Merchants Co. will post 3.35 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 15th. Investors of record on Friday, March 1st were issued a dividend of $0.34 per share. This represents a $1.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.11%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 29th. First Merchants’s dividend payout ratio is currently 36.36%.

Insider Activity at First Merchants

In other First Merchants news, insider Stephan Fluhler sold 3,193 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.17, for a total value of $105,911.81. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 24,070 shares in the company, valued at approximately $798,401.90. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 1.32% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

FRME has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. StockNews.com downgraded First Merchants from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday. Raymond James boosted their price objective on First Merchants from $33.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, January 29th.

First Merchants Profile

First Merchants Corporation operates as the financial holding company for First Merchants Bank that provides community banking services. The company offers a range of financial services, including time, savings, and demand deposits; and consumer, commercial, agri-business, public finance, and real estate mortgage loans.

