Firan Technology Group (TSE:FTG) Issues Earnings Results

Firan Technology Group (TSE:FTG – Get Free Report) released its earnings results on Thursday. The company reported C$0.04 earnings per share for the quarter, reports. The firm had revenue of C$34.98 million during the quarter. Firan Technology Group had a return on equity of 21.58% and a net margin of 8.60%.

Firan Technology Group Price Performance

Shares of TSE:FTG opened at C$5.65 on Friday. Firan Technology Group has a one year low of C$3.02 and a one year high of C$6.14. The stock has a fifty day moving average of C$5.44 and a 200-day moving average of C$4.45. The company has a market capitalization of C$134.87 million, a PE ratio of 11.77 and a beta of 1.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 58.33, a quick ratio of 1.53 and a current ratio of 2.24.

Get Firan Technology Group alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, Acumen Capital upped their target price on Firan Technology Group from C$5.25 to C$6.00 in a research report on Friday, February 9th.

About Firan Technology Group

(Get Free Report)

Firan Technology Group Corporation manufactures and sells aerospace and defense electronic products and subsystems in Canada, the United States, Asia, Europe, and rest of Americas. The company operates in two segments, FTG Circuits and FTG Aerospace. It offers semi additive process technologies, high density interconnect products, high temperature rigid flex printed, RF boards, thermal management, and rigid flex and assembly products.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Firan Technology Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Firan Technology Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.