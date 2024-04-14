Firan Technology Group (OTCMKTS:FTGFF) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results

Firan Technology Group (OTCMKTS:FTGFF – Get Free Report) announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday. The company reported $0.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, reports. The company had revenue of $26.01 million for the quarter.
Firan Technology Group Stock Down 1.6 %
Shares of Firan Technology Group stock opened at $4.10 on Friday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $3.72 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $3.15. Firan Technology Group has a 1 year low of $2.28 and a 1 year high of $4.52.
About Firan Technology Group
