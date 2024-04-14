Financial Comparison: Microbot Medical (NASDAQ:MBOT) vs. Alpha Tau Medical (NASDAQ:DRTS)

Microbot Medical (NASDAQ:MBOT – Get Free Report) and Alpha Tau Medical (NASDAQ:DRTS – Get Free Report) are both small-cap medical companies, but which is the better investment? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their institutional ownership, valuation, risk, dividends, analyst recommendations, earnings and profitability.

Profitability

This table compares Microbot Medical and Alpha Tau Medical’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Get Microbot Medical alerts:

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Microbot Medical N/A -164.13% -125.22% Alpha Tau Medical N/A -31.86% -26.42%

Institutional & Insider Ownership

16.3% of Microbot Medical shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 2.7% of Alpha Tau Medical shares are held by institutional investors. 10.6% of Microbot Medical shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 39.5% of Alpha Tau Medical shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Risk and Volatility

Earnings and Valuation

Microbot Medical has a beta of 1.64, suggesting that its share price is 64% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Alpha Tau Medical has a beta of 0.7, suggesting that its share price is 30% less volatile than the S&P 500.

This table compares Microbot Medical and Alpha Tau Medical’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Microbot Medical N/A N/A -$10.74 million ($1.08) -0.94 Alpha Tau Medical N/A N/A -$29.16 million ($0.42) -6.71

Alpha Tau Medical is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Microbot Medical, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of current ratings and price targets for Microbot Medical and Alpha Tau Medical, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Microbot Medical 0 0 1 0 3.00 Alpha Tau Medical 0 0 4 0 3.00

Microbot Medical currently has a consensus price target of $8.00, suggesting a potential upside of 692.08%. Alpha Tau Medical has a consensus price target of $12.00, suggesting a potential upside of 325.53%. Given Microbot Medical’s higher possible upside, research analysts plainly believe Microbot Medical is more favorable than Alpha Tau Medical.

About Microbot Medical

(Get Free Report)

Microbot Medical Inc. operates as a pre-clinical medical device company in the United Kingdom. It primarily engages in the research, design, and development of next generation robotic endoluminal surgery devices targeting the minimally invasive surgery space. The company also offers LIBERTY, an endovascular robotic surgical system which allows physicians to conduct a catheter-based procedure from outside the catheterization laboratory, and avoid radiation exposure, physical strain, and the risk of cross contamination for use in cardiovascular, peripheral, and neurovascular spaces. In addition, it provides NovaCross, an intellectual property and technology in the field of intraluminal revascularization devices with anchoring mechanism and integrated microcatheter. The company also has a strategic collaboration agreement with Stryker Corporation for technology co-development. Microbot Medical Inc. was founded in 2010 and is based in Braintree, Massachusetts.

About Alpha Tau Medical

(Get Free Report)

Alpha Tau Medical Ltd., a clinical-stage oncology therapeutics company, engages in research, development, and commercialization of diffusing alpha-emitters radiation therapy (Alpha DaRT) for the treatment of solid cancer In Israel and the United States. Its Alpha-DaRT technology used in clinical trials for skin, oral, pancreatic, prostate, and breast cancers; and preclinical studies for brain, hepatic cell carcinoma, glioblastoma multiforme, lung cancer, and others. The company was incorporated in 2015 and is headquartered in Jerusalem, Israel.

Receive News & Ratings for Microbot Medical Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Microbot Medical and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.