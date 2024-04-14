Fidelity National Financial, Inc. (NYSE:FNF) Shares Sold by Simplicity Solutions LLC

Simplicity Solutions LLC reduced its stake in shares of Fidelity National Financial, Inc. (NYSE:FNF – Free Report) by 3.2% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 159,302 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 5,206 shares during the quarter. Simplicity Solutions LLC owned about 0.06% of Fidelity National Financial worth $8,128,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Global Retirement Partners LLC grew its position in Fidelity National Financial by 7.6% during the 4th quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 3,012 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $147,000 after purchasing an additional 212 shares during the last quarter. Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd. grew its position in Fidelity National Financial by 3.1% during the 2nd quarter. Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd. now owns 8,348 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $309,000 after purchasing an additional 250 shares during the last quarter. Lido Advisors LLC grew its position in Fidelity National Financial by 3.3% during the 1st quarter. Lido Advisors LLC now owns 7,938 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $387,000 after purchasing an additional 257 shares during the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. grew its position in Fidelity National Financial by 1.5% during the 1st quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 19,176 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $938,000 after purchasing an additional 287 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Allworth Financial LP grew its position in Fidelity National Financial by 4.4% during the 3rd quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 7,046 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $291,000 after purchasing an additional 296 shares during the last quarter. 81.17% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Fidelity National Financial alerts:

Fidelity National Financial Stock Up 0.2 %

FNF stock opened at $48.61 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.21, a quick ratio of 0.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $51.11 and its 200 day moving average price is $47.23. Fidelity National Financial, Inc. has a 52 week low of $32.02 and a 52 week high of $53.96. The company has a market cap of $13.28 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.45 and a beta of 1.34.

Fidelity National Financial Announces Dividend

Fidelity National Financial ( NYSE:FNF Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 21st. The financial services provider reported $0.75 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.02 by ($0.27). Fidelity National Financial had a return on equity of 13.91% and a net margin of 4.40%. The firm had revenue of $3.43 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.80 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.06 EPS. On average, research analysts expect that Fidelity National Financial, Inc. will post 4.81 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 29th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 15th were given a $0.48 dividend. This represents a $1.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.95%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 14th. Fidelity National Financial’s dividend payout ratio is currently 100.52%.

Insider Transactions at Fidelity National Financial

In related news, Director Cary H. Thompson sold 23,410 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.11, for a total value of $1,196,485.10. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 40,317 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,060,601.87. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other news, Director Daniel D. Lane sold 6,131 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.19, for a total transaction of $295,452.89. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 271,495 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,083,344.05. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Cary H. Thompson sold 23,410 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.11, for a total transaction of $1,196,485.10. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 40,317 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,060,601.87. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 5.40% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research analysts have issued reports on FNF shares. Barclays raised their price objective on shares of Fidelity National Financial from $52.00 to $56.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 9th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lifted their target price on shares of Fidelity National Financial from $54.00 to $56.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, March 21st. Truist Financial lifted their target price on shares of Fidelity National Financial from $55.00 to $60.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 23rd. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft initiated coverage on shares of Fidelity National Financial in a report on Wednesday, January 10th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Fidelity National Financial has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $54.20.

Read Our Latest Stock Report on Fidelity National Financial

About Fidelity National Financial

(Free Report)

Fidelity National Financial, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides various insurance products in the United States. The company operates through Title, F&G, and Corporate and Other segments. It offers title insurance, escrow, and other title related services, including trust activities, trustee sales guarantees, recordings and reconveyances, and home warranty products.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FNF? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Fidelity National Financial, Inc. (NYSE:FNF – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Fidelity National Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fidelity National Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.