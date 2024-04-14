Fidelis Insurance (NYSE:FIHL) Price Target Raised to $24.00 at Keefe, Bruyette & Woods

Fidelis Insurance (NYSE:FIHL – Free Report) had its target price increased by Keefe, Bruyette & Woods from $22.00 to $24.00 in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday morning, Benzinga reports. They currently have an outperform rating on the stock.

Several other analysts also recently issued reports on FIHL. JMP Securities upped their price target on Fidelis Insurance from $22.00 to $24.00 and gave the stock a market outperform rating in a research note on Friday, March 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on Fidelis Insurance from $17.00 to $17.50 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research note on Monday, April 8th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $18.44.

Get Fidelis Insurance alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on FIHL

Fidelis Insurance Stock Performance

FIHL opened at $18.50 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $2.18 billion and a PE ratio of 0.97. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $16.66 and a 200-day moving average of $14.42. Fidelis Insurance has a 52-week low of $11.55 and a 52-week high of $19.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a quick ratio of 0.66 and a current ratio of 0.66.

Fidelis Insurance (NYSE:FIHL – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 29th. The company reported $1.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.74 by $0.41. The company had revenue of $553.70 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $522.52 million. Fidelis Insurance had a return on equity of 20.23% and a net margin of 59.30%. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Fidelis Insurance will post 3.24 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Fidelis Insurance Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 29th. Investors of record on Friday, March 15th were given a dividend of $0.10 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 14th. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.16%. Fidelis Insurance’s dividend payout ratio is presently 2.10%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Fidelis Insurance

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in FIHL. Amalgamated Bank acquired a new position in Fidelis Insurance in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $26,000. UBS Group AG acquired a new position in Fidelis Insurance in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $42,000. California State Teachers Retirement System acquired a new position in Fidelis Insurance in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $49,000. New York State Common Retirement Fund acquired a new position in Fidelis Insurance in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $53,000. Finally, Toronto Dominion Bank acquired a new position in Fidelis Insurance in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $73,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.99% of the company’s stock.

Fidelis Insurance Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Fidelis Insurance Holdings Limited, together with its subsidiaries, provides insurance and reinsurance products in Bermuda, the Republic of Ireland, and the United Kingdom. It operates in three segments: Specialty, Reinsurance, and Bespoke segments. The Specialty segment offers aviation and aerospace, energy, marine, property direct and facultative, and other specialty risk solutions.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Fidelis Insurance Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fidelis Insurance and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.