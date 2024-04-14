Femasys Inc. (NASDAQ:FEMY) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

Femasys Inc. (NASDAQ:FEMY – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest in the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 1,740,000 shares, a growth of 55.4% from the March 15th total of 1,120,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 702,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 2.5 days. Currently, 8.5% of the company’s stock are short sold.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Chardan Capital reissued a “buy” rating and set a $12.00 price target on shares of Femasys in a research report on Monday, April 1st. Jonestrading upped their target price on Femasys from $7.00 to $10.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 20th. Finally, HC Wainwright upped their target price on Femasys from $10.00 to $12.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, April 1st.

Institutional Trading of Femasys

Femasys Price Performance

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Clear Creek Financial Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Femasys by 4.1% during the 3rd quarter. Clear Creek Financial Management LLC now owns 232,519 shares of the company’s stock worth $693,000 after acquiring an additional 9,230 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Femasys during the 3rd quarter worth about $35,000. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC bought a new stake in shares of Femasys during the 1st quarter worth about $27,000. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new stake in shares of Femasys during the 2nd quarter worth about $39,000. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in Femasys by 15.1% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 137,133 shares of the company’s stock valued at $155,000 after purchasing an additional 17,948 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 65.27% of the company’s stock.

Shares of FEMY stock opened at $1.30 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 7.37, a current ratio of 7.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24. Femasys has a fifty-two week low of $0.25 and a fifty-two week high of $4.75. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $1.57 and its two-hundred day moving average is $1.30.

Femasys (NASDAQ:FEMY – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, March 28th. The company reported ($0.19) earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of ($0.19). The company had revenue of $0.21 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $0.30 million. Femasys had a negative return on equity of 105.47% and a negative net margin of 1,329.10%. As a group, analysts anticipate that Femasys will post -0.88 earnings per share for the current year.

Femasys Company Profile

Femasys Inc, a biomedical company, develops novel solutions for women's healthcare market in the United States and internationally. The company provides FemVue saline-air device, a contrast-generating product in the United States, Canada, Japan, and Hong Kong; FemCath, a cornual balloon catheter, a single intrauterine directional delivery product that allows for selective evaluation of an individual fallopian tube; and FemCerv, a biopsy device for endocervical curettage, which can be used to sample cervical cells and tissue circumferentially with sample containment within the device to minimize contamination.

Featured Stories

