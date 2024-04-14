Femasys Inc. (NASDAQ:FEMY) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

Femasys Inc. (NASDAQ:FEMY – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest in the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 1,740,000 shares, a growth of 55.4% from the March 15th total of 1,120,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 702,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 2.5 days. Currently, 8.5% of the company’s stock are short sold.
Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades
Several research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Chardan Capital reissued a “buy” rating and set a $12.00 price target on shares of Femasys in a research report on Monday, April 1st. Jonestrading upped their target price on Femasys from $7.00 to $10.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 20th. Finally, HC Wainwright upped their target price on Femasys from $10.00 to $12.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, April 1st.
Shares of FEMY stock opened at $1.30 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 7.37, a current ratio of 7.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24. Femasys has a fifty-two week low of $0.25 and a fifty-two week high of $4.75. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $1.57 and its two-hundred day moving average is $1.30.
Femasys (NASDAQ:FEMY – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, March 28th. The company reported ($0.19) earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of ($0.19). The company had revenue of $0.21 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $0.30 million. Femasys had a negative return on equity of 105.47% and a negative net margin of 1,329.10%. As a group, analysts anticipate that Femasys will post -0.88 earnings per share for the current year.
Femasys Inc, a biomedical company, develops novel solutions for women's healthcare market in the United States and internationally. The company provides FemVue saline-air device, a contrast-generating product in the United States, Canada, Japan, and Hong Kong; FemCath, a cornual balloon catheter, a single intrauterine directional delivery product that allows for selective evaluation of an individual fallopian tube; and FemCerv, a biopsy device for endocervical curettage, which can be used to sample cervical cells and tissue circumferentially with sample containment within the device to minimize contamination.
