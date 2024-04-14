Fei USD (FEI) Price Up 1.3% This Week

Fei USD (FEI) traded down 0.9% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 12:00 PM E.T. on April 14th. Fei USD has a total market capitalization of $15.07 million and approximately $46,616.47 worth of Fei USD was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, Fei USD has traded 1.3% higher against the US dollar. One Fei USD token can currently be bought for about $0.97 or 0.00001511 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get Fei USD alerts:

Toncoin (TON) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $6.59 or 0.00010220 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 7.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $7.14 or 0.00011083 BTC.

CashBackPro (CBP) traded 4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $10.37 or 0.00016096 BTC.

SingularityNET (AGIX) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.83 or 0.00001295 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded down 4.7% against the dollar and now trades at $64,363.68 or 0.99885812 BTC.

BITICA COIN (BDCC) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0400 or 0.00000062 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded down 5.3% against the dollar and now trades at $7.00 or 0.00010871 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded down 9.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0418 or 0.00000065 BTC.

NXM (NXM) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $57.03 or 0.00200723 BTC.

Threshold (T) traded 7.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0342 or 0.00000053 BTC.

Fei USD Profile

Fei USD (CRYPTO:FEI) is a token. Its genesis date was April 3rd, 2021. Fei USD’s total supply is 15,733,759 tokens and its circulating supply is 15,475,091 tokens. Fei USD’s official Twitter account is @feiprotocol and its Facebook page is accessible here. Fei USD’s official website is fei.money. The official message board for Fei USD is medium.com/fei-protocol.

Buying and Selling Fei USD

According to CryptoCompare, “Fei USD (FEI) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Ethereum platform. Fei USD has a current supply of 15,733,758.69590239 with 15,475,091.3131401 in circulation. The last known price of Fei USD is 0.99232367 USD and is up 6.65 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 73 active market(s) with $51,318.68 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://fei.money/.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Fei USD directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Fei USD should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Fei USD using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Fei USD Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Fei USD and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.