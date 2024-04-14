Evoke Pharma (NASDAQ:EVOK) Research Coverage Started at StockNews.com

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Evoke Pharma (NASDAQ:EVOK – Free Report) in a research note released on Wednesday morning. The firm issued a sell rating on the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock.

Evoke Pharma Stock Down 5.6 %

EVOK stock opened at $0.51 on Wednesday. Evoke Pharma has a twelve month low of $0.50 and a twelve month high of $2.42. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $0.64 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $0.95. The company has a market cap of $4.32 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.22 and a beta of 0.22.

Get Evoke Pharma alerts:

Evoke Pharma (NASDAQ:EVOK – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, March 14th. The specialty pharmaceutical company reported ($0.59) EPS for the quarter. Evoke Pharma had a negative return on equity of 517.99% and a negative net margin of 150.43%. The business had revenue of $1.68 million for the quarter.

About Evoke Pharma

Evoke Pharma, Inc, a specialty pharmaceutical company, primarily focuses on the development and commercialization of drugs for the treatment of gastroenterological disorders and diseases. It offers Gimoti, a metoclopramide nasal spray to treat symptoms associated with acute and recurrent diabetic gastroparesis in adults.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Evoke Pharma Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Evoke Pharma and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.