Everest Group (NYSE:EG) Price Target Increased to $457.00 by Analysts at Keefe, Bruyette & Woods

Everest Group (NYSE:EG – Free Report) had its price target lifted by Keefe, Bruyette & Woods from $445.00 to $457.00 in a research report released on Wednesday morning, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

A number of other research analysts also recently commented on EG. Evercore ISI initiated coverage on shares of Everest Group in a research report on Thursday, December 14th. They issued an inline rating and a $431.00 target price on the stock. TD Cowen initiated coverage on shares of Everest Group in a research report on Wednesday, January 10th. They issued a market perform rating and a $421.00 target price on the stock. Citigroup downgraded shares of Everest Group from a buy rating to a neutral rating and dropped their target price for the company from $452.00 to $375.00 in a research report on Monday, February 12th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company downgraded shares of Everest Group from an overweight rating to an equal weight rating and dropped their target price for the company from $484.00 to $402.00 in a research report on Friday, February 9th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $435.44.

Shares of NYSE:EG opened at $361.81 on Wednesday. Everest Group has a 52 week low of $331.08 and a 52 week high of $417.92. The company’s 50 day moving average is $376.91 and its two-hundred day moving average is $380.74. The company has a current ratio of 0.37, a quick ratio of 0.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26. The company has a market cap of $15.70 billion, a PE ratio of 6.06, a P/E/G ratio of 3.23 and a beta of 0.56.

Everest Group (NYSE:EG – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 7th. The company reported $25.18 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $14.63 by $10.55. The firm had revenue of $3.66 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.85 billion. Everest Group had a net margin of 17.26% and a return on equity of 25.05%. The company’s revenue was up 12.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $12.21 EPS. Equities analysts predict that Everest Group will post 61.21 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 27th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 19th were paid a $1.75 dividend. This represents a $7.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.93%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 18th. Everest Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 11.72%.

In other news, Director Roger M. Singer bought 500 shares of Everest Group stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 12th. The stock was bought at an average price of $357.21 per share, for a total transaction of $178,605.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 16,920 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,043,993.20. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, CEO Mike Karmilowicz bought 285 shares of Everest Group stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 9th. The stock was bought at an average price of $352.39 per share, for a total transaction of $100,431.15. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 10,586 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,730,400.54. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Roger M. Singer bought 500 shares of Everest Group stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 12th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $357.21 per share, with a total value of $178,605.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 16,920 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,043,993.20. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders bought 2,485 shares of company stock worth $874,786. Company insiders own 1.40% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in EG. Allworth Financial LP acquired a new stake in shares of Everest Group in the fourth quarter valued at about $25,000. Avior Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Everest Group in the fourth quarter valued at about $25,000. Headlands Technologies LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Everest Group in the fourth quarter valued at about $25,000. Janiczek Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Everest Group in the fourth quarter valued at about $27,000. Finally, Trifecta Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Everest Group in the fourth quarter valued at about $28,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.64% of the company’s stock.

Everest Group, Ltd., through its subsidiaries, provides reinsurance and insurance products in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company operates through two segment, Insurance and Reinsurance. The Reinsurance segment writes property and casualty reinsurance; and specialty lines of business through reinsurance brokers, as well as directly with ceding companies in the United States, Bermuda, Ireland, Canada, Singapore, Switzerland, and the United Kingdom.

