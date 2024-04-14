Evercore ISI Increases Cognyte Software (NASDAQ:CGNT) Price Target to $7.50

Cognyte Software (NASDAQ:CGNT – Free Report) had its price target increased by Evercore ISI from $5.00 to $7.50 in a research note published on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has an in-line rating on the medical device company’s stock.

A number of other research firms have also weighed in on CGNT. Needham & Company LLC reissued a hold rating on shares of Cognyte Software in a research note on Tuesday, April 9th. StockNews.com downgraded Cognyte Software from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, March 7th.

Shares of NASDAQ:CGNT opened at $6.73 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $477.96 million, a PE ratio of -29.26 and a beta of 1.68. The company’s fifty day moving average is $7.60 and its 200 day moving average is $6.14. Cognyte Software has a 52 week low of $4.00 and a 52 week high of $8.53.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC purchased a new position in Cognyte Software during the 4th quarter valued at about $37,000. Quantbot Technologies LP bought a new stake in shares of Cognyte Software in the 1st quarter worth approximately $45,000. M&T Bank Corp increased its stake in shares of Cognyte Software by 52.8% during the first quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 16,559 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $56,000 after buying an additional 5,724 shares during the period. Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Cognyte Software during the second quarter valued at approximately $56,000. Finally, State of Wyoming raised its holdings in shares of Cognyte Software by 72.9% during the second quarter. State of Wyoming now owns 9,794 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $60,000 after acquiring an additional 4,130 shares in the last quarter. 72.92% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Cognyte Software Ltd. provides an investigative analytics software to governments and enterprises worldwide. Its Actionable Intelligence for a Safer World, an open software designed to help governments and enterprises accelerate and enhance the effectiveness of investigations. The company also offers network intelligence analytics, open source and threat intelligence analytics, and operational intelligence analytics solutions.

