Everbridge (NASDAQ:EVBG) Research Coverage Started at StockNews.com

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Everbridge (NASDAQ:EVBG – Free Report) in a research report sent to investors on Thursday morning. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the technology company’s stock.

EVBG has been the topic of several other research reports. Robert W. Baird boosted their price objective on shares of Everbridge from $21.00 to $29.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 6th. William Blair downgraded shares of Everbridge from an outperform rating to a market perform rating in a research note on Monday, February 5th. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded shares of Everbridge from an underweight rating to an equal weight rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 6th. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a hold rating on shares of Everbridge in a research note on Monday, February 5th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group upped their target price on shares of Everbridge from $28.60 to $35.00 and gave the stock a hold rating in a research note on Monday, March 4th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and ten have assigned a hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Everbridge has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $29.00.

Everbridge Stock Performance

Shares of EVBG opened at $34.86 on Thursday. Everbridge has a 1-year low of $18.50 and a 1-year high of $35.70. The company has a current ratio of 0.74, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $32.37 and its 200-day moving average price is $25.50. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -24.38, a PEG ratio of 0.94 and a beta of 0.96.

Everbridge (NASDAQ:EVBG – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 26th. The technology company reported $0.21 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.22 by ($0.01). Everbridge had a positive return on equity of 6.46% and a negative net margin of 10.54%. The business had revenue of $115.76 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $114.70 million. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Everbridge will post 0.78 EPS for the current year.

Insider Activity

In other news, insider Bryan Reed Barney sold 3,344 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.84, for a total transaction of $116,504.96. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 15,595 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $543,329.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, CFO Patrick Brickley sold 6,360 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.79, for a total transaction of $144,944.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 124,985 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,848,408.15. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Bryan Reed Barney sold 3,344 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.84, for a total transaction of $116,504.96. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 15,595 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $543,329.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 10,747 shares of company stock valued at $289,103 over the last three months. Insiders own 0.56% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Everbridge

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Hsbc Holdings PLC increased its holdings in Everbridge by 6.2% during the first quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 5,220 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $229,000 after buying an additional 305 shares during the last quarter. Cresset Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in Everbridge by 1.6% during the fourth quarter. Cresset Asset Management LLC now owns 27,332 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $664,000 after buying an additional 419 shares during the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers increased its holdings in Everbridge by 0.7% during the first quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 61,149 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,120,000 after buying an additional 431 shares during the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its holdings in Everbridge by 1.1% during the second quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 42,928 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,155,000 after buying an additional 452 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its holdings in Everbridge by 2.2% during the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 22,398 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $777,000 after buying an additional 473 shares during the last quarter. 89.95% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Everbridge Company Profile

Everbridge, Inc engages in the development of software solutions for critical event management and enterprise safety applications that automate and accelerate an organization’s operational response to critical events. Its SaaS-based CEM platform enables customers to aggregate and assess threat data, locate people at risk and responders able to assist, automate the execution of pre-defined communications processes, and track progress on executing response plans.

Further Reading

