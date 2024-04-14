Ethena USDe Price Tops $1.00 on Top Exchanges (USDE)

Ethena USDe (USDE) traded 0% lower against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 10:00 AM ET on April 14th. In the last week, Ethena USDe has traded down 0.1% against the US dollar. One Ethena USDe token can currently be purchased for about $1.00 or 0.00001550 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Ethena USDe has a total market cap of $295.72 million and approximately $186.61 million worth of Ethena USDe was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

About Ethena USDe

Ethena USDe’s total supply is 2,359,305,918 tokens and its circulating supply is 295,684,420 tokens. The official website for Ethena USDe is www.ethena.fi. Ethena USDe’s official Twitter account is @ethena_labs.

Buying and Selling Ethena USDe

According to CryptoCompare, “Ethena USDe (USDe) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Ethereum platform. Ethena USDe has a current supply of 2,362,805,917.656243. The last known price of Ethena USDe is 0.9993258 USD and is down -0.22 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 30 active market(s) with $213,206,639.99 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.ethena.fi/.”

