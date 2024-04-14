ESSA Pharma (NASDAQ:EPIX) Shares Cross Below 50 Day Moving Average of $8.94

ESSA Pharma Inc. (NASDAQ:EPIX – Get Free Report) (TSE:EPI) shares passed below its 50-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of $8.94 and traded as low as $7.75. ESSA Pharma shares last traded at $7.76, with a volume of 16,906 shares.
ESSA Pharma Stock Performance
The business has a fifty day moving average of $8.94 and a 200-day moving average of $6.85.
ESSA Pharma (NASDAQ:EPIX – Get Free Report) (TSE:EPI) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 13th. The company reported ($0.14) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.17) by $0.03. As a group, analysts expect that ESSA Pharma Inc. will post -0.8 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
Institutional Trading of ESSA Pharma
ESSA Pharma Company Profile
ESSA Pharma Inc, a clinical stage pharmaceutical company, focuses the development of small molecule drugs for the treatment of prostate cancer. The company's lead candidate EPI-7386, an androgen receptor based resistance mechanisms that develop in patients with castration-resistant prostate cancer and metastatic castration-resistant prostate cancer.
