Equitrans Midstream Co. (NYSE:ETRN) Receives $10.86 Average Price Target from Analysts

Equitrans Midstream Co. (NYSE:ETRN – Get Free Report) has received a consensus rating of “Hold” from the nine analysts that are covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month price target among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $10.86.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the company. TheStreet raised Equitrans Midstream from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 27th. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on Equitrans Midstream from $13.00 to $12.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 22nd. Royal Bank of Canada reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $13.00 target price on shares of Equitrans Midstream in a research note on Thursday, March 7th. Finally, Barclays raised their target price on Equitrans Midstream from $6.00 to $11.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, February 26th.

Equitrans Midstream Price Performance

NYSE:ETRN opened at $12.71 on Tuesday. Equitrans Midstream has a one year low of $4.60 and a one year high of $13.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.83, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a current ratio of 0.76. The stock has a market cap of $5.54 billion, a PE ratio of 14.28, a P/E/G ratio of 1.70 and a beta of 1.97. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $11.24 and a 200 day moving average price of $10.24.

Equitrans Midstream (NYSE:ETRN – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 20th. The company reported $0.32 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.16 by $0.16. Equitrans Midstream had a return on equity of 30.41% and a net margin of 30.89%. The firm had revenue of $360.60 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $348.04 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.13 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.5% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts expect that Equitrans Midstream will post 0.87 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Equitrans Midstream Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, February 14th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 6th were paid a $0.15 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, February 5th. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.72%. Equitrans Midstream’s payout ratio is presently 67.42%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Equitrans Midstream

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Rise Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Equitrans Midstream in the first quarter valued at $25,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Equitrans Midstream in the second quarter valued at $25,000. Chilton Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Equitrans Midstream in the first quarter valued at $33,000. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Equitrans Midstream in the fourth quarter valued at $39,000. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors grew its stake in shares of Equitrans Midstream by 50.6% in the second quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 6,682 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,000 after buying an additional 2,244 shares in the last quarter. 87.35% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Equitrans Midstream Company Profile

Equitrans Midstream Corporation owns, operates, acquires, and develops midstream assets in the Appalachian Basin. The company operates through Gathering, Transmission, and Water segments. It operates dry gas gathering systems of high-pressure gathering lines and FERC-regulated interstate pipelines and storage systems.

Further Reading

