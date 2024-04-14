EOG Resources, Inc. (NYSE:EOG) Announces $0.91 Quarterly Dividend

EOG Resources, Inc. (NYSE:EOG – Get Free Report) announced a quarterly dividend on Thursday, February 22nd, RTT News reports. Investors of record on Tuesday, April 16th will be paid a dividend of 0.91 per share by the energy exploration company on Tuesday, April 30th. This represents a $3.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.69%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, April 15th.

EOG Resources has raised its dividend payment by an average of 32.7% per year over the last three years and has increased its dividend every year for the last 7 years. EOG Resources has a dividend payout ratio of 30.4% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Research analysts expect EOG Resources to earn $12.88 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $3.64 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 28.3%.

EOG Resources Stock Performance

Shares of EOG Resources stock opened at $135.29 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a current ratio of 2.44 and a quick ratio of 2.13. The firm has a market cap of $77.82 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.40 and a beta of 1.40. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $121.36 and a 200 day simple moving average of $121.84. EOG Resources has a fifty-two week low of $106.32 and a fifty-two week high of $139.67.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On EOG Resources

EOG Resources ( NYSE:EOG Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, February 23rd. The energy exploration company reported $3.07 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.14 by ($0.07). EOG Resources had a net margin of 31.40% and a return on equity of 25.38%. The company had revenue of $6.36 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.18 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $3.30 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 5.4% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts predict that EOG Resources will post 11.95 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Burford Brothers Inc. bought a new stake in EOG Resources in the 4th quarter valued at $449,000. SageView Advisory Group LLC lifted its position in EOG Resources by 19.8% in the 4th quarter. SageView Advisory Group LLC now owns 10,166 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock valued at $1,187,000 after acquiring an additional 1,680 shares in the last quarter. Sanibel Captiva Trust Company Inc. bought a new stake in EOG Resources in the 4th quarter valued at $343,000. Childress Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in EOG Resources during the 4th quarter worth about $213,000. Finally, LifePro Asset Management lifted its position in EOG Resources by 276.0% during the 4th quarter. LifePro Asset Management now owns 12,228 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock worth $1,479,000 after buying an additional 8,976 shares in the last quarter. 89.91% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of analysts have commented on the stock. Citigroup lifted their target price on shares of EOG Resources from $120.00 to $124.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, March 18th. TD Securities lowered their target price on shares of EOG Resources from $135.00 to $130.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 23rd. Barclays assumed coverage on shares of EOG Resources in a report on Wednesday. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $144.00 target price for the company. Mizuho lowered their target price on shares of EOG Resources from $150.00 to $138.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, January 3rd. Finally, Piper Sandler lowered their target price on shares of EOG Resources from $153.00 to $141.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, March 7th. Thirteen analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $140.76.

EOG Resources Company Profile

EOG Resources, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, explores for, develops, produces, and markets crude oil, natural gas liquids, and natural gas primarily in producing basins in the United States, the Republic of Trinidad and Tobago and internationally. The company was formerly known as Enron Oil & Gas Company.

