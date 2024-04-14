Enovis Co. (NYSE:ENOV) Receives Average Rating of “Buy” from Brokerages

Enovis Co. (NYSE:ENOV – Get Free Report) has earned a consensus rating of “Buy” from the eight analysts that are covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating. The average 12 month price objective among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $75.43.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on ENOV shares. UBS Group started coverage on Enovis in a research report on Monday, January 22nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $75.00 price objective on the stock. Stephens started coverage on Enovis in a research note on Tuesday, February 13th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $72.00 target price for the company. Canaccord Genuity Group raised their target price on Enovis from $73.00 to $75.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 23rd. William Blair initiated coverage on Enovis in a research note on Wednesday, January 3rd. They set an “outperform” rating for the company. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on Enovis from $73.00 to $79.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, February 23rd.

Get Enovis alerts:

Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on ENOV

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Enovis Price Performance

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. GAMMA Investing LLC grew its holdings in shares of Enovis by 19.9% in the first quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 1,085 shares of the company’s stock worth $68,000 after acquiring an additional 180 shares during the period. Nomura Holdings Inc. bought a new stake in Enovis during the fourth quarter valued at about $1,054,000. Quadrature Capital Ltd grew its holdings in Enovis by 175.5% during the fourth quarter. Quadrature Capital Ltd now owns 34,160 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,913,000 after purchasing an additional 21,760 shares during the period. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund bought a new stake in Enovis during the fourth quarter valued at about $3,305,000. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its holdings in Enovis by 5.8% during the fourth quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 534,179 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,925,000 after purchasing an additional 29,229 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 98.45% of the company’s stock.

ENOV opened at $58.55 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $60.65 and its 200 day simple moving average is $55.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a current ratio of 2.43 and a quick ratio of 1.16. Enovis has a 1 year low of $43.04 and a 1 year high of $66.14. The firm has a market cap of $3.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -95.98 and a beta of 1.97.

Enovis (NYSE:ENOV – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 22nd. The company reported $0.79 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.76 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $455.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $444.34 million. Enovis had a positive return on equity of 3.84% and a negative net margin of 1.95%. Enovis’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.72 EPS. As a group, analysts predict that Enovis will post 2.58 earnings per share for the current year.

About Enovis

(Get Free Report

Enovis Corporation operates as a medical technology company focus on developing clinically differentiated solutions worldwide. It also manufactures and distributes medical devices which are used for reconstructive surgery, rehabilitation, pain management, and physical therapy. The company operates through Prevention and Recovery, and Reconstructive segments.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Enovis Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Enovis and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.