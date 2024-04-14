enGene Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:ENGN) Short Interest Update

enGene Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:ENGN – Get Free Report) saw a significant increase in short interest in March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 12,700 shares, an increase of 54.9% from the March 15th total of 8,200 shares. Currently, 0.2% of the shares of the stock are short sold. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 44,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.3 days.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Blue Owl Capital Holdings LP acquired a new position in enGene during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $11,397,000. Royal Bank of Canada acquired a new position in shares of enGene during the fourth quarter worth $349,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of enGene during the fourth quarter worth $346,000. Citadel Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of enGene during the fourth quarter worth $185,000. Finally, BVF Inc. IL acquired a new position in shares of enGene during the fourth quarter worth $20,777,000. 64.16% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

enGene Price Performance

ENGN traded down $0.88 during trading on Friday, hitting $15.40. 44,571 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 44,235. enGene has a twelve month low of $6.69 and a twelve month high of $43.00. The business’s 50 day moving average is $15.23.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

ENGN has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Leerink Partnrs reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of enGene in a research report on Tuesday, February 20th. Morgan Stanley initiated coverage on shares of enGene in a research report on Friday, March 8th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $40.00 price target for the company. SVB Leerink initiated coverage on shares of enGene in a research report on Tuesday, February 20th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $31.00 price target for the company. Finally, UBS Group started coverage on shares of enGene in a research report on Thursday, March 28th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $37.00 price target for the company.

About enGene

enGene Holdings Inc, through its subsidiary enGene, Inc, operates as a clinical-stage biotechnology company that develops genetic medicines through the delivery of therapeutics to mucosal tissues and other organs. Its lead product candidate is EG-70 (detalimogene voraplasmid), which is a non-viral immunotherapy to treat non-muscle invasive bladder cancer patients with carcinoma-in-situ (Cis), who are unresponsive to treatment with Bacillus Calmette-Guérin.

