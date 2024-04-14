Enegra (EGX) (EGX) Self Reported Market Capitalization Achieves $17.03 Billion

Enegra (EGX) (EGX) traded 0% lower against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 13:00 PM Eastern on April 14th. One Enegra (EGX) token can currently be bought for about $200.40 or 0.00314043 BTC on popular exchanges. Over the last seven days, Enegra (EGX) has traded 0% higher against the dollar. Enegra (EGX) has a market cap of $17.03 billion and $317,682.72 worth of Enegra (EGX) was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

About Enegra (EGX)

Enegra (EGX) launched on August 2nd, 2019. Enegra (EGX)’s total supply is 87,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 84,978,934 tokens. Enegra (EGX)’s official message board is www.medium.com/enegra. The Reddit community for Enegra (EGX) is https://reddit.com/r/enegra. Enegra (EGX)’s official website is www.enegragroup.com. Enegra (EGX)’s official Twitter account is @enegragroup.

Enegra (EGX) Token Trading

Enegra (EGX) (EGX) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2019and operates on the Polygon platform. Enegra (EGX) has a current supply of 87,000,000 with 0 in circulation.

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Enegra (EGX) directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Enegra (EGX) should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Enegra (EGX) using one of the exchanges listed above.

