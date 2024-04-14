Elevance Health’s (ELV) “Overweight” Rating Reiterated at Cantor Fitzgerald

Cantor Fitzgerald reiterated their overweight rating on shares of Elevance Health (NYSE:ELV – Free Report) in a report issued on Wednesday morning, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a $580.00 price target on the stock.

A number of other research firms have also recently issued reports on ELV. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price target on Elevance Health from $561.00 to $557.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a report on Monday, April 8th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on Elevance Health from $572.00 to $574.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Thursday, January 25th. Barclays started coverage on Elevance Health in a research note on Wednesday, March 6th. They set an overweight rating and a $584.00 price target on the stock. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded Elevance Health from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, January 25th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $569.00.

Shares of ELV stock opened at $497.49 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $115.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.77, a PEG ratio of 1.10 and a beta of 0.78. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $507.48 and a 200-day moving average of $480.97. The company has a current ratio of 1.44, a quick ratio of 1.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59. Elevance Health has a 1-year low of $412.00 and a 1-year high of $521.18.

Elevance Health (NYSE:ELV – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, January 24th. The company reported $5.62 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $5.60 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $42.45 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $42.19 billion. Elevance Health had a return on equity of 20.47% and a net margin of 3.49%. The firm’s revenue was up 7.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $5.23 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Elevance Health will post 37.03 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 22nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 8th were paid a $1.63 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 7th. This is an increase from Elevance Health’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.48. This represents a $6.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.31%. Elevance Health’s dividend payout ratio is 25.90%.

In other news, Director Ramiro G. Peru sold 753 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $500.00, for a total value of $376,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 9,109 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,554,500. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.35% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Fortis Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Elevance Health in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $29,000. TD Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Elevance Health in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Pin Oak Investment Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of Elevance Health in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $28,000. OFI Invest Asset Management bought a new position in Elevance Health during the third quarter valued at $25,000. Finally, Quarry LP bought a new position in Elevance Health during the fourth quarter valued at $30,000. 89.24% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Elevance Health, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a health benefits company in the United States. The company operates through four segments: Health Benefits, CarelonRx, Carelon Services, and Corporate & Other. It offers a variety of health plans and services to program members; health products; an array of fee-based administrative managed care services; and specialty and other insurance products and services, such as stop loss, dental, vision, life, disability, and supplemental health insurance benefits.

