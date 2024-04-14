eFFECTOR Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:EFTRW) Sees Large Growth in Short Interest

eFFECTOR Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:EFTRW – Get Free Report) was the target of a large growth in short interest in the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 4,300 shares, a growth of 53.6% from the March 15th total of 2,800 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 30,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.1 days.

eFFECTOR Therapeutics Trading Down 28.6 %

NASDAQ EFTRW traded down $0.01 during trading on Friday, hitting $0.03. The stock had a trading volume of 106,452 shares, compared to its average volume of 32,353. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $0.12 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $0.13. eFFECTOR Therapeutics has a 12 month low of $0.03 and a 12 month high of $0.21.

Get eFFECTOR Therapeutics alerts:

About eFFECTOR Therapeutics

(Get Free Report)

Featured Stories

eFFECTOR Therapeutics, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, engages in the development of selective translation regulator inhibitors (STRIs) for the treatment of cancer. The company's lead product candidates comprise Tomivosertib, an oral small-molecule inhibitor of MNK that is in phase 2b clinical trial for the treatment of patients with metastatic non-small cell lung cancer; and Zotatifin, a small molecule inhibitor of eukaryotic initiation factor 4A (eIF4E), which is in Phase 1/2 clinical trial to treat patients with solid tumors, as well as completed Phase 2a open-label expansion cohort in combination with fulvestrant and abemaciclib to treat patients with ER+ breast cancer.

Receive News & Ratings for eFFECTOR Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for eFFECTOR Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.