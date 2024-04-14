eFFECTOR Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:EFTRW) Sees Large Growth in Short Interest

eFFECTOR Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:EFTRW – Get Free Report) was the target of a large growth in short interest in the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 4,300 shares, a growth of 53.6% from the March 15th total of 2,800 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 30,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.1 days.
eFFECTOR Therapeutics Trading Down 28.6 %
NASDAQ EFTRW traded down $0.01 during trading on Friday, hitting $0.03. The stock had a trading volume of 106,452 shares, compared to its average volume of 32,353. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $0.12 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $0.13. eFFECTOR Therapeutics has a 12 month low of $0.03 and a 12 month high of $0.21.
