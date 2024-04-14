Edwards Lifesciences Co. (NYSE:EW) Given Consensus Rating of “Moderate Buy” by Brokerages

Shares of Edwards Lifesciences Co. (NYSE:EW – Get Free Report) have received an average recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the seventeen research firms that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating on the company. The average twelve-month price objective among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $91.33.

EW has been the subject of several research reports. StockNews.com cut Edwards Lifesciences from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 20th. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price objective on Edwards Lifesciences from $70.00 to $83.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 7th. Wells Fargo & Company raised Edwards Lifesciences from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $94.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Friday, February 2nd. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on Edwards Lifesciences from $82.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 7th. Finally, OTR Global raised Edwards Lifesciences from a “mixed” rating to a “positive” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 26th.

In other news, VP Donald E. Bobo, Jr. sold 11,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $85.83, for a total transaction of $944,130.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 39,503 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,390,542.49. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . In related news, VP Donald E. Bobo, Jr. sold 11,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $85.83, for a total transaction of $944,130.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 39,503 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,390,542.49. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, VP Daniel J. Lippis sold 1,715 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.98, for a total value of $156,030.70. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 17,213 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,566,038.74. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 194,004 shares of company stock valued at $17,166,254 over the last three months. Company insiders own 1.29% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of EW. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC boosted its position in Edwards Lifesciences by 11.4% during the first quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 9,181 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $1,081,000 after purchasing an additional 941 shares during the last quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. lifted its position in shares of Edwards Lifesciences by 34.7% in the first quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. now owns 1,738 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $204,000 after buying an additional 448 shares during the last quarter. Covestor Ltd lifted its position in shares of Edwards Lifesciences by 18.2% in the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 1,223 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $144,000 after buying an additional 188 shares during the last quarter. Mather Group LLC. lifted its position in shares of Edwards Lifesciences by 53.5% in the first quarter. Mather Group LLC. now owns 7,182 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $846,000 after buying an additional 2,503 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mackenzie Financial Corp lifted its position in shares of Edwards Lifesciences by 3.1% in the first quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 655,567 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $77,173,000 after buying an additional 19,798 shares during the last quarter. 79.46% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE EW opened at $90.28 on Tuesday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $90.01 and a 200-day moving average of $77.74. The stock has a market capitalization of $54.34 billion, a P/E ratio of 39.25, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.53 and a beta of 1.05. Edwards Lifesciences has a 52 week low of $60.57 and a 52 week high of $96.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a quick ratio of 2.40 and a current ratio of 3.38.

Edwards Lifesciences (NYSE:EW – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 6th. The medical research company reported $0.64 EPS for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.64. The company had revenue of $1.53 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.50 billion. Edwards Lifesciences had a return on equity of 23.56% and a net margin of 23.35%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.64 EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Edwards Lifesciences will post 2.76 EPS for the current year.

Edwards Lifesciences Corporation provides products and technologies for structural heart disease and critical care monitoring in the United States, Europe, Japan, and internationally. It offers transcatheter heart valve replacement products for the minimally invasive replacement of aortic heart valves under the Edwards SAPIEN family of valves system; and transcatheter heart valve repair and replacement products to treat mitral and tricuspid valve diseases under the PASCAL PRECISION and Cardioband names.

