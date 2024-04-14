Edison International (NYSE:EIX) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group

The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on shares of Edison International (NYSE:EIX – Free Report) in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday morning, MarketBeat.com reports. The firm issued a neutral rating and a $78.00 price target on the utilities provider’s stock.

Several other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on the company. StockNews.com raised Edison International from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Saturday, February 24th. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price objective on shares of Edison International from $81.00 to $80.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, March 7th. Guggenheim upgraded shares of Edison International from a neutral rating to a buy rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $66.00 to $84.00 in a research report on Monday, January 22nd. TheStreet lowered shares of Edison International from a b rating to a c+ rating in a research report on Thursday, February 22nd. Finally, Barclays boosted their price objective on shares of Edison International from $69.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a research report on Monday, February 26th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $73.60.

Get Edison International alerts:

Get Our Latest Report on EIX

Edison International Trading Down 0.3 %

Shares of EIX stock opened at $68.63 on Wednesday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $68.16 and its two-hundred day moving average is $67.24. Edison International has a twelve month low of $58.82 and a twelve month high of $74.92. The company has a market capitalization of $26.40 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.00 and a beta of 0.96. The company has a current ratio of 0.79, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.86.

Edison International (NYSE:EIX – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 22nd. The utilities provider reported $1.28 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.16 by $0.12. The business had revenue of $3.71 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.19 billion. Edison International had a return on equity of 12.63% and a net margin of 8.35%. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.14 EPS. Equities analysts forecast that Edison International will post 5.01 EPS for the current year.

Edison International Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 30th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 28th will be paid a dividend of $0.78 per share. This represents a $3.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.55%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 27th. Edison International’s dividend payout ratio is currently 100.00%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of EIX. Capital Research Global Investors increased its stake in shares of Edison International by 23.0% during the 4th quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 19,999,563 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,429,769,000 after acquiring an additional 3,734,550 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Edison International during the 4th quarter valued at about $222,895,000. Deutsche Bank AG increased its position in Edison International by 266.3% during the 3rd quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 4,309,133 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $272,725,000 after purchasing an additional 3,132,877 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. increased its position in Edison International by 36.8% during the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 5,732,894 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $401,877,000 after purchasing an additional 1,541,989 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased its position in Edison International by 33.5% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 5,362,970 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $341,192,000 after purchasing an additional 1,345,379 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.95% of the company’s stock.

About Edison International

(Get Free Report)

Edison International, through its subsidiaries, engages in the generation and distribution of electric power. The company supplies and delivers electricity to approximately 50,000 square mile area of southern California to residential, commercial, industrial, public authorities, agricultural, and other sectors.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Edison International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Edison International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.