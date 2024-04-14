Eaton Co. plc (NYSE:ETN) Shares Acquired by S. R. Schill & Associates

S. R. Schill & Associates increased its stake in Eaton Co. plc (NYSE:ETN – Free Report) by 4.2% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,755 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 71 shares during the quarter. S. R. Schill & Associates’ holdings in Eaton were worth $423,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of ETN. Ritholtz Wealth Management raised its position in Eaton by 5.1% in the fourth quarter. Ritholtz Wealth Management now owns 5,724 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,379,000 after acquiring an additional 277 shares in the last quarter. BCS Wealth Management bought a new stake in Eaton in the third quarter worth about $216,000. Pacer Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in Eaton by 30.5% during the 4th quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 34,071 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $8,205,000 after buying an additional 7,964 shares during the period. Chicago Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Eaton during the 4th quarter worth about $2,958,000. Finally, Neo Ivy Capital Management acquired a new stake in Eaton during the 3rd quarter worth about $479,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.97% of the company’s stock.

In other Eaton news, insider Ernest W. Marshall, Jr. sold 19,750 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $273.17, for a total transaction of $5,395,107.50. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 29,712 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,116,427.04. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Eaton news, insider Ernest W. Marshall, Jr. sold 19,750 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $273.17, for a total transaction of $5,395,107.50. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 29,712 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,116,427.04. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Heath B. Monesmith sold 13,027 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $291.40, for a total value of $3,796,067.80. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 69,472 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $20,244,140.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 38,969 shares of company stock valued at $10,904,774 over the last 90 days. 0.53% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

ETN has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Citigroup boosted their price objective on Eaton from $270.00 to $310.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 2nd. Wolfe Research restated an “underperform” rating and set a $312.00 price objective on shares of Eaton in a report on Monday, April 8th. Royal Bank of Canada upgraded Eaton from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $286.00 to $371.00 in a report on Friday, April 5th. UBS Group boosted their price objective on Eaton from $255.00 to $305.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 2nd. Finally, Berenberg Bank upped their target price on Eaton from $200.00 to $345.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 6th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Eaton has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $295.60.

Shares of NYSE ETN traded up $1.24 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $318.50. The stock had a trading volume of 2,248,538 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,156,799. The company has a market capitalization of $127.24 billion, a P/E ratio of 39.71, a P/E/G ratio of 2.65 and a beta of 1.07. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $296.93 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $251.45. Eaton Co. plc has a 52 week low of $156.80 and a 52 week high of $331.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a current ratio of 1.51.

Eaton (NYSE:ETN – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 1st. The industrial products company reported $2.55 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.47 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $5.97 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.91 billion. Eaton had a return on equity of 20.05% and a net margin of 13.88%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 10.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $2.06 EPS. Analysts anticipate that Eaton Co. plc will post 10.25 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 29th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 11th were given a dividend of $0.94 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 8th. This represents a $3.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.18%. This is a boost from Eaton’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.86. Eaton’s dividend payout ratio is presently 46.88%.

Eaton Corporation plc operates as a power management company worldwide. The company's Electrical Americas and Electrical Global segment provides electrical components, industrial components, power distribution and assemblies, residential products, single and three phase power quality and connectivity products, wiring devices, circuit protection products, utility power distribution products, power reliability equipment, and services, as well as hazardous duty electrical equipment, emergency lighting, fire detection, explosion-proof instrumentation, and structural support systems.

