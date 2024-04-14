Eagle Materials (NYSE:EXP) Rating Lowered to Hold at StockNews.com

StockNews.com lowered shares of Eagle Materials (NYSE:EXP – Free Report) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note released on Wednesday morning.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price objective on shares of Eagle Materials from $215.00 to $238.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Friday, January 26th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on shares of Eagle Materials from $200.00 to $265.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Friday, March 22nd. Citigroup increased their price objective on shares of Eagle Materials from $244.00 to $311.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Friday, April 5th. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price objective on shares of Eagle Materials from $186.00 to $187.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 19th. Finally, Raymond James increased their price objective on shares of Eagle Materials from $170.00 to $230.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Monday, January 29th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $242.20.

Get Eagle Materials alerts:

View Our Latest Analysis on EXP

Eagle Materials Stock Performance

NYSE EXP opened at $254.90 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $8.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.99 and a beta of 1.34. Eagle Materials has a twelve month low of $142.10 and a twelve month high of $272.72. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $254.49 and a 200 day simple moving average of $209.17. The company has a quick ratio of 1.13, a current ratio of 2.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77.

Eagle Materials (NYSE:EXP – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 25th. The construction company reported $3.72 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.56 by $0.16. The business had revenue of $558.83 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $537.23 million. Eagle Materials had a net margin of 22.24% and a return on equity of 40.05%. Sell-side analysts expect that Eagle Materials will post 14.29 EPS for the current year.

Eagle Materials Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 12th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 15th were paid a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 14th. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.39%. Eagle Materials’s payout ratio is currently 7.06%.

Insider Transactions at Eagle Materials

In other news, CFO Dale Craig Kesler sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $215.60, for a total transaction of $1,078,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 62,610 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,498,716. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, Director David B. Powers sold 3,347 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $240.52, for a total value of $805,020.44. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 655 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $157,540.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CFO Dale Craig Kesler sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $215.60, for a total transaction of $1,078,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 62,610 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,498,716. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 19,444 shares of company stock worth $4,414,889 in the last quarter. Insiders own 1.70% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in Eagle Materials by 9.2% in the 1st quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 10,727 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $1,377,000 after purchasing an additional 905 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can boosted its holdings in Eagle Materials by 4.8% in the 1st quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 3,810 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $511,000 after purchasing an additional 174 shares during the period. MetLife Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in Eagle Materials by 29.5% in the 1st quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 25,532 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $3,277,000 after purchasing an additional 5,821 shares during the period. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS boosted its holdings in Eagle Materials by 7.4% in the 1st quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 14,478 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $1,858,000 after purchasing an additional 993 shares during the period. Finally, Great West Life Assurance Co. Can boosted its holdings in Eagle Materials by 6.5% in the 1st quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 22,071 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $2,913,000 after purchasing an additional 1,347 shares during the period. 96.07% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Eagle Materials Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Eagle Materials Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells heavy construction materials and light building materials in the United States. It operates in four segments: Cement, Concrete and Aggregates, Gypsum Wallboard, and Recycled Paperboard. The company engages in the mining of limestone for the manufacture, production, distribution, and sale of Portland cement; grinding and sale of slag; and mining of gypsum for the manufacture and sale of gypsum wallboards used to finish the interior walls and ceilings in residential, commercial, and industrial structures.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Eagle Materials Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Eagle Materials and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.