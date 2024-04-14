Dyne Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:DYN) Short Interest Up 18.5% in March

Dyne Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:DYN – Get Free Report) was the target of a large growth in short interest in the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 8,080,000 shares, a growth of 18.5% from the March 15th total of 6,820,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 1,710,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 4.7 days. Approximately 16.2% of the shares of the company are short sold.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on DYN. Raymond James upped their price target on Dyne Therapeutics from $27.00 to $56.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 4th. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price objective on shares of Dyne Therapeutics from $35.00 to $41.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 6th. HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and issued a $36.00 price objective on shares of Dyne Therapeutics in a research report on Wednesday, March 6th. Oppenheimer restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $47.00 price objective on shares of Dyne Therapeutics in a research report on Tuesday, March 26th. Finally, Chardan Capital upped their price objective on shares of Dyne Therapeutics from $20.00 to $31.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, March 8th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $37.43.

Shares of NASDAQ:DYN traded down $1.53 during trading on Friday, reaching $25.85. 652,554 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,364,964. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.56 and a beta of 0.95. Dyne Therapeutics has a 52-week low of $6.40 and a 52-week high of $30.27. The business’s fifty day moving average is $25.78 and its 200-day moving average is $16.77.

Dyne Therapeutics (NASDAQ:DYN – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, March 5th. The company reported ($1.09) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.92) by ($0.17). On average, sell-side analysts predict that Dyne Therapeutics will post -3.25 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, insider Wildon Farwell sold 1,585 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.70, for a total value of $40,734.50. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 151,590 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,895,863. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, SVP Richard William Scalzo sold 2,672 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.28, for a total transaction of $67,548.16. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 119,283 shares in the company, valued at $3,015,474.24. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, insider Wildon Farwell sold 1,585 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.70, for a total value of $40,734.50. Following the sale, the insider now owns 151,590 shares in the company, valued at $3,895,863. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 1,888,532 shares of company stock worth $44,687,450. Company insiders own 32.89% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Dyne Therapeutics by 49.0% during the second quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 3,510 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after acquiring an additional 1,155 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada increased its holdings in shares of Dyne Therapeutics by 72.8% during the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 5,078 shares of the company’s stock valued at $57,000 after acquiring an additional 2,140 shares in the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank increased its holdings in shares of Dyne Therapeutics by 58.5% during the third quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 8,379 shares of the company’s stock valued at $75,000 after acquiring an additional 3,092 shares in the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC increased its holdings in shares of Dyne Therapeutics by 95.7% during the third quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 9,310 shares of the company’s stock valued at $83,000 after acquiring an additional 4,552 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sphera Funds Management LTD. bought a new position in shares of Dyne Therapeutics during the fourth quarter valued at $83,000. Institutional investors own 96.68% of the company’s stock.

Dyne Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage muscle disease company, operates as a biotechnology company that focuses on advancing therapeutics for genetically driven muscle diseases in the United States. It is developing a portfolio of muscle disease therapeutics, including programs in myotonic dystrophy type 1; duchenne muscular dystrophy; and facioscapulohumeral dystrophy, as well as rare skeletal muscle, and cardiac and metabolic muscle diseases using its FORCE platform that delivers disease-modifying therapeutics.

