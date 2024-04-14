Dynacor Group (TSE:DNG) Stock Price Passes Above 50-Day Moving Average of $4.25

Dynacor Group Inc. (TSE:DNG – Get Free Report)’s share price crossed above its 50 day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of C$4.25 and traded as high as C$5.12. Dynacor Group shares last traded at C$4.97, with a volume of 211,907 shares.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, Atrium Research reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Dynacor Group in a report on Wednesday, April 3rd.

Dynacor Group Price Performance

The stock has a market cap of C$181.50 million, a P/E ratio of 9.38 and a beta of 1.13. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of C$4.25 and a 200-day simple moving average of C$3.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71, a quick ratio of 3.50 and a current ratio of 3.95.

Dynacor Group (TSE:DNG – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 26th. The company reported C$0.12 earnings per share for the quarter. Dynacor Group had a net margin of 6.02% and a return on equity of 17.74%. The company had revenue of C$89.25 million for the quarter. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Dynacor Group Inc. will post 0.43 EPS for the current year.

Dynacor Group Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 18th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, April 10th will be given a dividend of $0.012 per share. This represents a $0.14 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.90%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, April 9th. Dynacor Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 26.42%.

Dynacor Group Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Dynacor Group Inc explores, develops, and mines minerals properties in Peru. It explores for gold, silver, copper, and other precious metals. The company's flagship property is the Tumipampa project covering an area of 5,796 hectares located in the Circa district, Peru. It also holds a 100% interest in the greenfield Anta project that includes eight concessions covering an area of 5,600 hectares situated in the district of San Pedro, Peru.

Featured Articles

