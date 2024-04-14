DuPont de Nemours (NYSE:DD) PT Raised to $80.00

DuPont de Nemours (NYSE:DD – Free Report) had its target price increased by Citigroup from $73.00 to $80.00 in a report published on Wednesday morning, Benzinga reports. They currently have a neutral rating on the basic materials company’s stock.

A number of other research firms also recently commented on DD. StockNews.com upgraded DuPont de Nemours from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 14th. TheStreet downgraded DuPont de Nemours from a b- rating to a c rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 6th. Wells Fargo & Company downgraded DuPont de Nemours from an overweight rating to an equal weight rating and cut their price objective for the company from $85.00 to $69.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 24th. BMO Capital Markets downgraded DuPont de Nemours from an outperform rating to a market perform rating and cut their price objective for the company from $80.00 to $72.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 24th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on DuPont de Nemours from $76.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Friday, March 22nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $77.90.

Get DuPont de Nemours alerts:

Get Our Latest Report on DD

DuPont de Nemours Stock Performance

NYSE DD opened at $73.80 on Wednesday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $71.88 and its two-hundred day moving average is $72.14. The firm has a market capitalization of $30.85 billion, a P/E ratio of 79.36, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.52 and a beta of 1.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a quick ratio of 1.73 and a current ratio of 2.43. DuPont de Nemours has a fifty-two week low of $61.14 and a fifty-two week high of $78.74.

DuPont de Nemours (NYSE:DD – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 6th. The basic materials company reported $0.87 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.85 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $2.90 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.92 billion. DuPont de Nemours had a return on equity of 6.12% and a net margin of 3.51%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 6.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.89 earnings per share. On average, research analysts anticipate that DuPont de Nemours will post 3.48 earnings per share for the current year.

DuPont de Nemours Increases Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 29th were given a dividend of $0.38 per share. This is a boost from DuPont de Nemours’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.36. This represents a $1.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.06%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, February 28th. DuPont de Nemours’s dividend payout ratio is currently 163.44%.

Insider Activity at DuPont de Nemours

In related news, insider Michael G. Goss sold 2,354 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $72.80, for a total value of $171,371.20. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 15,587 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,134,733.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.38% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of DuPont de Nemours

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Riverview Trust Co lifted its position in DuPont de Nemours by 7.5% during the 1st quarter. Riverview Trust Co now owns 4,086 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $313,000 after acquiring an additional 284 shares during the period. Ironwood Wealth Management Inc. lifted its position in DuPont de Nemours by 52.5% during the 1st quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management Inc. now owns 842 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $64,000 after acquiring an additional 290 shares during the period. Global Assets Advisory LLC acquired a new stake in DuPont de Nemours during the 1st quarter worth approximately $1,130,000. CHICAGO TRUST Co NA lifted its position in DuPont de Nemours by 0.9% during the 1st quarter. CHICAGO TRUST Co NA now owns 18,741 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,437,000 after acquiring an additional 166 shares during the period. Finally, Ballentine Partners LLC lifted its position in DuPont de Nemours by 1.6% during the 1st quarter. Ballentine Partners LLC now owns 13,653 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,047,000 after acquiring an additional 221 shares during the period. 73.96% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

DuPont de Nemours Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

DuPont de Nemours, Inc provides technology-based materials and solutions in the United States, Canada, the Asia Pacific, Latin America, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. It operates through Electronics & Industrial, Water & Protection, and Corporate & Other segments. The Electronics & Industrial segment supplies materials and solutions for the fabrication of semiconductors and integrated circuits.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for DuPont de Nemours Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for DuPont de Nemours and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.