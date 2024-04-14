Dunedin Income Growth Investment Trust (LON:DIG) Stock Price Crosses Above 50 Day Moving Average of $275.39

Dunedin Income Growth Investment Trust PLC (LON:DIG – Get Free Report) crossed above its fifty day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of GBX 275.39 ($3.49) and traded as high as GBX 281.05 ($3.56). Dunedin Income Growth Investment Trust shares last traded at GBX 278 ($3.52), with a volume of 282,500 shares changing hands.

Dunedin Income Growth Investment Trust Price Performance

The stock has a market capitalization of £406.35 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 1,544.44 and a beta of 0.72. The business’s fifty day moving average price is GBX 275.39 and its 200-day moving average price is GBX 271.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.71, a current ratio of 0.27 and a quick ratio of 0.82.

Dunedin Income Growth Investment Trust Increases Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 31st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 2nd will be issued a dividend of GBX 4.15 ($0.05) per share. This is a boost from Dunedin Income Growth Investment Trust’s previous dividend of $3.20. This represents a dividend yield of 1.5%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 2nd. Dunedin Income Growth Investment Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 7,777.78%.

Insider Activity

About Dunedin Income Growth Investment Trust

In other Dunedin Income Growth Investment Trust news, insider Howard Williams acquired 137 shares of Dunedin Income Growth Investment Trust stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 12th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of GBX 279 ($3.53) per share, for a total transaction of £382.23 ($483.77). Corporate insiders own 1.97% of the company’s stock.

Dunedin Income Growth Investment Trust PLC is a closed ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by Aberdeen Fund Managers Limited. The fund is co-managed by Aberdeen Asset Managers Limited. It invests in the public equity markets of the United Kingdom. The fund seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors.

