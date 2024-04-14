Dongfeng Motor Group Company Limited (OTCMKTS:DNFGY) Short Interest Down 33.3% in March

Dongfeng Motor Group Company Limited (OTCMKTS:DNFGY – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large drop in short interest in March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 200 shares, a drop of 33.3% from the March 15th total of 300 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 21,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.0 days.
Dongfeng Motor Group Trading Down 0.4 %
Dongfeng Motor Group stock traded down $0.08 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $18.01. The company had a trading volume of 218 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,131. Dongfeng Motor Group has a 12-month low of $17.25 and a 12-month high of $25.73. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $20.39 and its 200-day simple moving average is $21.37.
Dongfeng Motor Group Company Profile
