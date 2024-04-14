Dongfeng Motor Group Company Limited (OTCMKTS:DNFGY) Short Interest Down 33.3% in March

Dongfeng Motor Group Company Limited (OTCMKTS:DNFGY – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large drop in short interest in March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 200 shares, a drop of 33.3% from the March 15th total of 300 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 21,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.0 days.

Dongfeng Motor Group Trading Down 0.4 %

Dongfeng Motor Group stock traded down $0.08 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $18.01. The company had a trading volume of 218 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,131. Dongfeng Motor Group has a 12-month low of $17.25 and a 12-month high of $25.73. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $20.39 and its 200-day simple moving average is $21.37.

Get Dongfeng Motor Group alerts:

Dongfeng Motor Group Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Read More

Dongfeng Motor Group Company Limited engages in the manufacture and sale of commercial, passenger, military, and energy, as well as key automotive components and parts in the People's Republic of China. It operates in four segments: Commercial Vehicles, Passenger Vehicles, Financing Service, and Corporate and Others.

Receive News & Ratings for Dongfeng Motor Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dongfeng Motor Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.