Domino’s Pizza (NYSE:DPZ) Given “Outperform” Rating at Wedbush

Wedbush reaffirmed their outperform rating on shares of Domino’s Pizza (NYSE:DPZ – Free Report) in a report released on Wednesday morning, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a $520.00 price target on the restaurant operator’s stock.

DPZ has been the subject of a number of other reports. UBS Group lifted their price objective on shares of Domino’s Pizza from $480.00 to $526.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Tuesday, February 27th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated a neutral rating and set a $430.00 price target (up previously from $420.00) on shares of Domino’s Pizza in a research note on Tuesday, February 27th. Argus raised Domino’s Pizza from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $530.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Tuesday, February 27th. Sanford C. Bernstein raised Domino’s Pizza from an underperform rating to a market perform rating and lifted their target price for the company from $330.00 to $370.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 9th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price target on Domino’s Pizza from $465.00 to $485.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 27th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and seventeen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Domino’s Pizza presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $455.76.

Domino’s Pizza Stock Performance

DPZ stock opened at $495.31 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $454.85 and its 200 day simple moving average is $410.78. The company has a market cap of $17.25 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.76, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.54 and a beta of 0.86. Domino’s Pizza has a fifty-two week low of $285.84 and a fifty-two week high of $508.44.

Domino’s Pizza (NYSE:DPZ – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Monday, February 26th. The restaurant operator reported $4.48 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.38 by $0.10. Domino’s Pizza had a negative return on equity of 12.56% and a net margin of 11.59%. The company had revenue of $1.40 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.42 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $4.43 earnings per share. Domino’s Pizza’s revenue for the quarter was up .8% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts predict that Domino’s Pizza will post 15.78 earnings per share for the current year.

Domino’s Pizza Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 29th. Investors of record on Friday, March 15th were paid a $1.51 dividend. This is a boost from Domino’s Pizza’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.21. This represents a $6.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.22%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 14th. Domino’s Pizza’s payout ratio is currently 41.17%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, EVP Cynthia A. Headen sold 768 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $451.52, for a total value of $346,767.36. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 4,103 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,852,586.56. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, EVP Cynthia A. Headen sold 108 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $495.08, for a total value of $53,468.64. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 3,910 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,935,762.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Cynthia A. Headen sold 768 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $451.52, for a total value of $346,767.36. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 4,103 shares in the company, valued at $1,852,586.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.76% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Turtle Creek Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Domino’s Pizza in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. KB Financial Partners LLC bought a new position in Domino’s Pizza in the 1st quarter valued at $32,000. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV grew its position in shares of Domino’s Pizza by 127.8% during the 4th quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 82 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 46 shares in the last quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd bought a new position in shares of Domino’s Pizza in the third quarter worth $39,000. Finally, Quadrant Capital Group LLC raised its position in shares of Domino’s Pizza by 41.8% in the fourth quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 112 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $46,000 after buying an additional 33 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 94.63% of the company’s stock.

Domino’s Pizza Company Profile

Domino's Pizza, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a pizza company in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three segments: U.S. Stores, International Franchise, and Supply Chain. It offers pizzas under the Domino's brand name through company-owned and franchised stores.

