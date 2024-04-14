Diversified Royalty (TSE:DIV) Stock Passes Above 50 Day Moving Average of $2.84

Diversified Royalty Corp. (TSE:DIV – Get Free Report) passed above its fifty day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of C$2.84 and traded as high as C$2.91. Diversified Royalty shares last traded at C$2.89, with a volume of 236,067 shares changing hands.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of brokerages have commented on DIV. Cormark lowered their price target on Diversified Royalty from C$4.25 to C$4.00 in a research report on Monday, February 26th. Raymond James set a C$3.40 price objective on Diversified Royalty and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 8th.

Get Diversified Royalty alerts:

Get Our Latest Report on Diversified Royalty

Diversified Royalty Stock Down 1.0 %

The company has a quick ratio of 1.74, a current ratio of 0.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 128.77. The company has a market capitalization of C$475.38 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.14 and a beta of 1.58. The business’s 50-day moving average is C$2.84 and its 200-day moving average is C$2.71.

Diversified Royalty (TSE:DIV – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 21st. The company reported C$0.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of C$0.05 by C$0.01. Diversified Royalty had a return on equity of 13.46% and a net margin of 56.15%. The business had revenue of C$16.39 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$16.84 million. As a group, equities analysts predict that Diversified Royalty Corp. will post 0.1800743 earnings per share for the current year.

Diversified Royalty Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 30th. Stockholders of record on Monday, April 15th will be given a dividend of $0.021 per share. This represents a $0.25 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 8.72%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, April 12th. Diversified Royalty’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 113.64%.

Diversified Royalty Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Diversified Royalty Corp., a multi-royalty corporation, engages in the acquisition of royalties from multi-location businesses and franchisors in North America. It owns the Sutton, Mr. Lube + Tires, AIR MILES, Mr. Mikes, Nurse Next Door, Oxford Learning Centres, Stratus Building Solutions, and BarBurrito trademarks.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Diversified Royalty Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Diversified Royalty and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.