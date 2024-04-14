Discover Financial Services (NYSE:DFS) Shares Purchased by River Street Advisors LLC

River Street Advisors LLC boosted its position in Discover Financial Services (NYSE:DFS) by 3.2% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 9,795 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 301 shares during the period. River Street Advisors LLC’s holdings in Discover Financial Services were worth $1,101,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Penserra Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Discover Financial Services by 7.2% in the 4th quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 1,451 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $141,000 after purchasing an additional 97 shares in the last quarter. Toroso Investments LLC grew its position in shares of Discover Financial Services by 3.1% during the 1st quarter. Toroso Investments LLC now owns 3,299 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $364,000 after buying an additional 98 shares during the last quarter. TIAA FSB grew its position in shares of Discover Financial Services by 1.2% during the 4th quarter. TIAA FSB now owns 8,532 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $835,000 after buying an additional 102 shares during the last quarter. Simon Quick Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Discover Financial Services by 1.7% during the 4th quarter. Simon Quick Advisors LLC now owns 6,397 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $719,000 after buying an additional 109 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Czech National Bank grew its position in shares of Discover Financial Services by 0.3% during the 4th quarter. Czech National Bank now owns 43,796 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $4,923,000 after buying an additional 110 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.94% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

DFS has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “sector perform” rating and set a $140.00 price objective (up previously from $117.00) on shares of Discover Financial Services in a research report on Wednesday, February 21st. BMO Capital Markets lowered their price objective on shares of Discover Financial Services from $116.00 to $104.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, January 22nd. Citigroup boosted their price objective on shares of Discover Financial Services from $127.00 to $168.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 23rd. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Discover Financial Services in a research report on Wednesday. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their target price on shares of Discover Financial Services from $139.00 to $121.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, January 19th. Twelve equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $125.22.

Insider Transactions at Discover Financial Services

In other news, CFO John Greene sold 35,191 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $106.51, for a total transaction of $3,748,193.41. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 18,592 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,980,233.92. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 0.69% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Discover Financial Services Price Performance

DFS stock traded down $2.03 on Friday, hitting $120.91. 1,019,796 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,207,402. The company has a current ratio of 1.13, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.49. The stock has a market cap of $30.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.75, a P/E/G ratio of 0.86 and a beta of 1.45. Discover Financial Services has a 1-year low of $79.04 and a 1-year high of $131.65. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $120.54 and a 200-day moving average of $104.81.

Discover Financial Services (NYSE:DFS – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 18th. The financial services provider reported $1.54 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.50 by ($0.96). The firm had revenue of $4.20 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.10 billion. Discover Financial Services had a net margin of 14.30% and a return on equity of 22.24%. The firm’s revenue was up 12.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $3.77 EPS. On average, analysts forecast that Discover Financial Services will post 11.2 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Discover Financial Services Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 7th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 22nd were issued a $0.70 dividend. This represents a $2.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.32%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, February 21st. Discover Financial Services’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 24.89%.

Discover Financial Services Company Profile

Discover Financial Services, through its subsidiaries, provides digital banking products and services, and payment services in the United States. It operates in two segments, Digital Banking and Payment Services. The Digital Banking segment offers Discover-branded credit cards to individuals; private student loans, personal loans, home loans, and other consumer lending; and direct-to-consumer deposit products comprising savings accounts, certificates of deposit, money market accounts, IRA certificates of deposit, IRA savings accounts and checking accounts, and sweep accounts.

