Discover Financial Services (NYSE:DFS) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Discover Financial Services (NYSE:DFS) in a research report released on Wednesday morning. The firm issued a hold rating on the financial services provider’s stock.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. HSBC upped their price target on shares of Discover Financial Services from $107.00 to $144.00 and gave the company a hold rating in a research report on Thursday, March 21st. Citigroup raised their target price on Discover Financial Services from $127.00 to $168.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Friday, February 23rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price target on Discover Financial Services from $140.00 to $111.00 and set a hold rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, January 19th. BMO Capital Markets decreased their price objective on Discover Financial Services from $116.00 to $104.00 and set a market perform rating for the company in a research report on Monday, January 22nd. Finally, Seaport Res Ptn cut Discover Financial Services from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a research note on Friday, March 15th. Twelve equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $125.22.

Discover Financial Services Stock Performance

NYSE:DFS opened at $120.91 on Wednesday. Discover Financial Services has a twelve month low of $79.04 and a twelve month high of $131.65. The company has a current ratio of 1.13, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.49. The company has a 50-day moving average of $120.54 and a 200-day moving average of $104.81. The firm has a market cap of $30.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.75, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.87 and a beta of 1.45.

Discover Financial Services (NYSE:DFS – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 18th. The financial services provider reported $1.54 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.50 by ($0.96). Discover Financial Services had a net margin of 14.30% and a return on equity of 22.24%. The business had revenue of $4.20 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.10 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $3.77 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.8% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts forecast that Discover Financial Services will post 11.19 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Discover Financial Services Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 7th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 22nd were issued a dividend of $0.70 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, February 21st. This represents a $2.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.32%. Discover Financial Services’s dividend payout ratio is currently 24.89%.

Insider Activity

In other news, CFO John Greene sold 35,191 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, January 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $106.51, for a total transaction of $3,748,193.41. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 18,592 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,980,233.92. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.69% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Riverview Trust Co bought a new position in Discover Financial Services in the 1st quarter worth $34,000. Unison Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Discover Financial Services by 0.9% in the 1st quarter. Unison Advisors LLC now owns 44,768 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $5,869,000 after acquiring an additional 411 shares during the period. Global Assets Advisory LLC bought a new position in Discover Financial Services in the 1st quarter worth $21,675,000. Ballentine Partners LLC raised its holdings in Discover Financial Services by 3.1% in the 1st quarter. Ballentine Partners LLC now owns 2,888 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $379,000 after acquiring an additional 86 shares during the period. Finally, Gulf International Bank UK Ltd raised its holdings in Discover Financial Services by 0.6% in the 1st quarter. Gulf International Bank UK Ltd now owns 20,931 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,743,000 after acquiring an additional 131 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 86.94% of the company’s stock.

Discover Financial Services Company Profile

Discover Financial Services, through its subsidiaries, provides digital banking products and services, and payment services in the United States. It operates in two segments, Digital Banking and Payment Services. The Digital Banking segment offers Discover-branded credit cards to individuals; private student loans, personal loans, home loans, and other consumer lending; and direct-to-consumer deposit products comprising savings accounts, certificates of deposit, money market accounts, IRA certificates of deposit, IRA savings accounts and checking accounts, and sweep accounts.

