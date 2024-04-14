Direxion Daily Small Cap Bull 3X Shares (NYSEARCA:TNA) Shares Acquired by Viewpoint Capital Management LLC

Viewpoint Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Direxion Daily Small Cap Bull 3X Shares (NYSEARCA:TNA – Free Report) by 17.9% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 13,200 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 2,000 shares during the quarter. Viewpoint Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Direxion Daily Small Cap Bull 3X Shares were worth $521,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Citigroup Inc. lifted its stake in Direxion Daily Small Cap Bull 3X Shares by 10,274.9% during the third quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 27,286 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $784,000 after purchasing an additional 27,023 shares during the last quarter. ORG Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Direxion Daily Small Cap Bull 3X Shares during the third quarter worth approximately $124,000. Baker Avenue Asset Management LP purchased a new stake in Direxion Daily Small Cap Bull 3X Shares during the third quarter worth approximately $575,000. Optimum Investment Advisors lifted its stake in Direxion Daily Small Cap Bull 3X Shares by 36.4% in the fourth quarter. Optimum Investment Advisors now owns 3,000 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $118,000 after buying an additional 800 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Lindbrook Capital LLC lifted its stake in Direxion Daily Small Cap Bull 3X Shares by 16.7% in the third quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 17,500 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $503,000 after buying an additional 2,500 shares during the last quarter.

Direxion Daily Small Cap Bull 3X Shares Stock Performance

NYSEARCA TNA traded down $2.09 on Friday, reaching $35.80. The stock had a trading volume of 20,197,611 shares, compared to its average volume of 21,946,486. Direxion Daily Small Cap Bull 3X Shares has a 12-month low of $21.58 and a 12-month high of $43.84. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $38.85 and its 200 day moving average price is $33.78. The stock has a market cap of $2.16 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.02 and a beta of 3.74.

Direxion Daily Small Cap Bull 3X Shares Company Profile

Direxion Daily Small Cap Bull 3X Shares (the Fund), formerly Direxion Small Cap Bull 3X Shares, seeks daily investment results of 300% of the price performance of the Russell 2000 Index (the Small Cap Index). The Small Cap Index measures the performance of the small-cap segment of the United States equity universe, and consists of the smallest 2,000 companies in the Russell 3000 Index, representing approximately 10% of the total market capitalization of the Russell 3000 Index.

