Diploma PLC (OTCMKTS:DPLMF) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

Diploma PLC (OTCMKTS:DPLMF – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest during the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 2,400 shares, a growth of 41.2% from the March 15th total of 1,700 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 2,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.2 days.
Diploma Price Performance
DPLMF stock remained flat at $47.32 during midday trading on Friday. Diploma has a one year low of $41.74 and a one year high of $47.47. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $43.99 and a 200-day moving average price of $42.86.
About Diploma
