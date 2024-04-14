Diploma PLC (OTCMKTS:DPLMF) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

Diploma PLC (OTCMKTS:DPLMF – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest during the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 2,400 shares, a growth of 41.2% from the March 15th total of 1,700 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 2,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.2 days.

DPLMF stock remained flat at $47.32 during midday trading on Friday. Diploma has a one year low of $41.74 and a one year high of $47.47. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $43.99 and a 200-day moving average price of $42.86.

Diploma PLC, together with its subsidiaries, supplies specialized technical products and services in the United Kingdom, Continental Europe, North America, and internationally. It operates through three business sectors: Life Sciences, Seals, and Controls. The Life Sciences sector supplies technology-enabled products used in surgical procedures in operating theatres and endoscopy; testing equipment and services for clinical laboratories; and bio-pharma, food safety and testing, and other research-oriented products.

