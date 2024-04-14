Diodes Incorporated (NASDAQ:DIOD) Given Average Rating of “Hold” by Brokerages

Diodes Incorporated (NASDAQ:DIOD – Get Free Report) has earned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the five research firms that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and two have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month price target among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $72.40.

DIOD has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price objective on shares of Diodes from $80.00 to $70.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 7th. Truist Financial dropped their target price on shares of Diodes from $78.00 to $67.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 7th. Finally, TD Cowen lifted their price target on shares of Diodes from $72.00 to $85.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 7th.

In other Diodes news, CEO Keh Shew Lu sold 1,500 shares of Diodes stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $68.06, for a total value of $102,090.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 281,992 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $19,192,375.52. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . In other news, CFO Brett R. Whitmire sold 3,400 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $67.30, for a total value of $228,820.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 48,265 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,248,234.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, CEO Keh Shew Lu sold 1,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $68.06, for a total transaction of $102,090.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 281,992 shares in the company, valued at approximately $19,192,375.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 25,900 shares of company stock valued at $1,774,570. 2.20% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Tributary Capital Management LLC raised its position in Diodes by 15.9% during the fourth quarter. Tributary Capital Management LLC now owns 225,029 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $18,119,000 after acquiring an additional 30,840 shares in the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. raised its position in Diodes by 10.9% during the third quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 586,721 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $46,257,000 after acquiring an additional 57,817 shares in the last quarter. Alberta Investment Management Corp raised its position in Diodes by 3.1% during the second quarter. Alberta Investment Management Corp now owns 12,058 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,115,000 after acquiring an additional 358 shares in the last quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. raised its position in Diodes by 30.4% during the third quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 24,807 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,956,000 after acquiring an additional 5,786 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Great Lakes Advisors LLC raised its position in Diodes by 22.5% during the third quarter. Great Lakes Advisors LLC now owns 142,105 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $11,204,000 after acquiring an additional 26,142 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 99.23% of the company’s stock.

Diodes stock opened at $68.35 on Friday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $68.56 and its 200 day simple moving average is $71.36. Diodes has a fifty-two week low of $60.00 and a fifty-two week high of $97.37. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.92 and a beta of 1.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 3.02 and a quick ratio of 2.03.

Diodes (NASDAQ:DIOD – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 6th. The semiconductor company reported $0.51 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.47 by $0.04. Diodes had a net margin of 13.67% and a return on equity of 12.79%. The business had revenue of $322.70 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $324.76 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.73 EPS. Diodes’s quarterly revenue was down 35.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Diodes will post 2.55 EPS for the current year.

About Diodes

Diodes Incorporated, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and supplies application-specific standard products in the broad discrete, logic, analog, and mixed-signal semiconductor markets worldwide. The company offers discrete semiconductor products, such as MOSFETs, SiC MOSFETs; data line protection, power line protection, thyristers, USB Type-C protection, and transient voltage suppressors; Schottky, small signal switching, Zener, and SiC diodes; bridges, super barrier, Schottky, Schottky bridge, and fast/ultra-fast rectifiers; and bipolar, avalanche, gate driver, and pre-bias transistors.

