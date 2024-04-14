Dimensional US Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAR) Stake Lifted by Root Financial Partners LLC

Root Financial Partners LLC grew its holdings in Dimensional US Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAR – Free Report) by 31.3% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 339,364 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 80,946 shares during the quarter. Dimensional US Real Estate ETF comprises 2.9% of Root Financial Partners LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 9th biggest holding. Root Financial Partners LLC owned about 1.05% of Dimensional US Real Estate ETF worth $7,717,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in DFAR. Sandy Spring Bank purchased a new position in Dimensional US Real Estate ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $30,000. AdvisorNet Financial Inc grew its stake in Dimensional US Real Estate ETF by 39.8% during the 4th quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 1,825 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,000 after buying an additional 520 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley purchased a new position in Dimensional US Real Estate ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $44,000. Spire Wealth Management purchased a new position in Dimensional US Real Estate ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $56,000. Finally, Blue Trust Inc. grew its stake in Dimensional US Real Estate ETF by 324.1% during the 4th quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 3,630 shares of the company’s stock worth $83,000 after buying an additional 2,774 shares during the last quarter.

NYSEARCA:DFAR traded down $0.19 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $21.18. 290,409 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 202,265. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $21.89 and a 200-day simple moving average of $21.27. The stock has a market capitalization of $686.23 million, a P/E ratio of 30.08 and a beta of 0.93. Dimensional US Real Estate ETF has a 1 year low of $18.31 and a 1 year high of $23.22.

The Dimensional US Real Estate ETF (DFAR) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in real estate equity. The fund is actively managed to invest in US companies whose principal activities are engaged in the broad real estate sector, including REITs. Portfolio holdings are weighted by market capitalization.

