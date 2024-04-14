Dimensional US Marketwide Value ETF (NYSEARCA:DFUV) is Kooman & Associates’ 4th Largest Position

Kooman & Associates increased its position in Dimensional US Marketwide Value ETF (NYSEARCA:DFUV – Free Report) by 2.4% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 393,979 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 9,259 shares during the period. Dimensional US Marketwide Value ETF makes up 6.6% of Kooman & Associates’ holdings, making the stock its 4th biggest holding. Kooman & Associates’ holdings in Dimensional US Marketwide Value ETF were worth $14,664,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Tandem Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Dimensional US Marketwide Value ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Baker Avenue Asset Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of Dimensional US Marketwide Value ETF during the 3rd quarter worth $27,000. Truvestments Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Dimensional US Marketwide Value ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at $33,000. Trifecta Capital Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Dimensional US Marketwide Value ETF by 97.9% in the 4th quarter. Trifecta Capital Advisors LLC now owns 2,127 shares of the company’s stock valued at $79,000 after purchasing an additional 1,052 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Dimensional US Marketwide Value ETF during the second quarter valued at about $86,000.

Dimensional US Marketwide Value ETF Stock Performance

Shares of DFUV stock traded down $0.68 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $39.16. 201,734 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 325,451. Dimensional US Marketwide Value ETF has a one year low of $31.76 and a one year high of $40.96. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $39.19 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $36.56. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.74 and a beta of 1.12.

Dimensional US Marketwide Value ETF Company Profile

The Dimensional US Marketwide Value ETF (DFUV) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Russell 3000 Value index. The fund is an actively managed portfolio of US stocks, selected for having value characteristics. The fund seeks to provide long-term capital appreciation. DFUV was launched on Dec 16, 1998 and is managed by Dimensional.

