Dimensional US Core Equity Market ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAU) Stock Position Boosted by Kooman & Associates

Kooman & Associates increased its holdings in shares of Dimensional US Core Equity Market ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAU – Free Report) by 4.0% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,512,883 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 96,497 shares during the quarter. Dimensional US Core Equity Market ETF comprises approximately 37.4% of Kooman & Associates’ portfolio, making the stock its biggest holding. Kooman & Associates owned approximately 2.04% of Dimensional US Core Equity Market ETF worth $83,553,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. NBC Securities Inc. acquired a new stake in Dimensional US Core Equity Market ETF during the third quarter worth about $64,000. Citigroup Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Dimensional US Core Equity Market ETF in the second quarter valued at about $68,000. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Dimensional US Core Equity Market ETF by 262.6% in the fourth quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 2,230 shares of the company’s stock valued at $74,000 after buying an additional 1,615 shares in the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC grew its stake in shares of Dimensional US Core Equity Market ETF by 101.5% in the second quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 3,011 shares of the company’s stock valued at $93,000 after buying an additional 1,517 shares in the last quarter. Finally, McGlone Suttner Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Dimensional US Core Equity Market ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $120,000.

Get Dimensional US Core Equity Market ETF alerts:

Dimensional US Core Equity Market ETF Stock Performance

Shares of DFAU stock traded down $0.53 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $35.54. The company had a trading volume of 395,514 shares, compared to its average volume of 478,654. Dimensional US Core Equity Market ETF has a twelve month low of $28.14 and a twelve month high of $36.62. The company has a market capitalization of $4.38 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.41 and a beta of 0.98. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $35.52 and its 200 day simple moving average is $33.01.

Dimensional US Core Equity Market ETF Company Profile

The Dimensional US Core Equity Market ETF (DFAU) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Russell 3000 index. The fund actively selects US equities of all sizes with a tilt toward small-cap companies, seeking to provide long-term capital appreciation. DFAU was launched on Nov 17, 2020 and is managed by Dimensional.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DFAU? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Dimensional US Core Equity Market ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAU – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Dimensional US Core Equity Market ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dimensional US Core Equity Market ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.