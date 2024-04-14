Dimensional US Core Equity Market ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAU) Shares Sold by Root Financial Partners LLC

Root Financial Partners LLC decreased its position in shares of Dimensional US Core Equity Market ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAU – Free Report) by 7.7% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 23,956 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,992 shares during the period. Root Financial Partners LLC’s holdings in Dimensional US Core Equity Market ETF were worth $797,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Modera Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in Dimensional US Core Equity Market ETF by 5.9% during the 3rd quarter. Modera Wealth Management LLC now owns 4,879,885 shares of the company’s stock worth $146,153,000 after acquiring an additional 270,162 shares in the last quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Dimensional US Core Equity Market ETF by 10.6% during the 4th quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 3,542,293 shares of the company’s stock worth $117,781,000 after acquiring an additional 338,346 shares in the last quarter. Aquire Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Dimensional US Core Equity Market ETF by 2.4% during the 4th quarter. Aquire Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 3,144,851 shares of the company’s stock worth $104,566,000 after acquiring an additional 73,206 shares in the last quarter. Meridian Wealth Partners LLC lifted its stake in Dimensional US Core Equity Market ETF by 2.6% during the 1st quarter. Meridian Wealth Partners LLC now owns 2,521,155 shares of the company’s stock worth $79,467,000 after acquiring an additional 62,837 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Allworth Financial LP lifted its stake in Dimensional US Core Equity Market ETF by 2.8% during the 3rd quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 2,515,629 shares of the company’s stock worth $75,343,000 after acquiring an additional 67,535 shares in the last quarter.

DFAU traded down $0.53 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $35.54. 395,514 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 478,654. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $35.52 and its two-hundred day moving average is $33.01. Dimensional US Core Equity Market ETF has a 1-year low of $28.14 and a 1-year high of $36.62. The company has a market cap of $4.38 billion, a PE ratio of 16.41 and a beta of 0.98.

The Dimensional US Core Equity Market ETF (DFAU) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Russell 3000 index. The fund actively selects US equities of all sizes with a tilt toward small-cap companies, seeking to provide long-term capital appreciation. DFAU was launched on Nov 17, 2020 and is managed by Dimensional.

